Kirsten Corley Files for Divorce From Chance the Rapper Eight Months After Amicable Separation: Details

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley are making their split official. The latter filed for divorce from the 31-year-old musician on Friday, December 13, after the pair announced their separation earlier this year.

TMZ was the first to report Corley’s divorce filing.

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” wrote Chance and his wife on Instagram in April. “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time spent together.”

The hip-hop star and Corley share daughters Kensli, 9, and Marlie, 5, though the court filing did not indicate if Corley was seeking child support. In the estranged couple’s April statement, they mentioned plans to co-parent their children.

Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, first met his soon-to-be ex-wife at an office party with his mom when he was only nine years old. The pair reconnected at the Southwest Film Festival in 2012 and started dating soon after.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Kensli, in September 2015, but they briefly split in 2016 when Corley filed a petition asking the Cook County Circuit Court to declare Chance the father and mandate child support, per the Chicago Tribune. She, however, withdrew the filing in January 2017 after reconciling with him. The following month, Chance thanked his wife and daughter while accepting a Grammy award.

The pair tied the knot in March 2019 after Chance proposed during a backyard Fourth of July party in 2018. Their star-studded ceremony in Newport Beach, California, was attended by several of Chance’s A-list friends, including Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Dave Chappelle.

In August 2019, the pair welcomed their second daughter, Marlie, which Corley announced with a photo of the newborn on Instagram. Following the arrival of his second child, Chance postponed some of his upcoming tours, explaining at the time via social media that he wanted to spend more time with his family after missing several milestones with his elder daughter.

Chance spent the COVID-19 quarantining with his two daughters, which he later described in a People interview as being filled with playing games, dancing, and watching cartoons together.

