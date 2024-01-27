Megan Thee Stallion has a new nemesis in Nicki Minaj. In the last couple of days, the duo's relations have soured considerably, as Megan allegedly called out Minaj and her husband in her new song, Hiss. The Princess Diana rapper has gone off on her counterpart on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram. And from the looks of it, things are only about to get worse, as Stallion finds herself added to Minaj's long list of female rappers, she's had drama with. Here's everything you need to know about what went down.

Nicki Minaj slams Megan Thee Stallion in a series of posts on X and Instagram Live

Megan Thee Stallion's new single, which dropped on Friday, January 26 has been getting love from the fans, but at the same time, it has attracted a whole new set of controversies. The rapper talks about a barrage of things in the song that she's been through in the last few years. Not only that, but allegedly Megan slammed Nicki Minaj and her husband who's a former convinced sexual offender, with the lyrics that read, "These ho-s don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law."

While none of this has been confirmed officially by the rapper, fans got the proof they needed from Nicki herself, who started firing back at the 28-year-old. Minaj called Megan a flop while at the same time saying she's against bullying in a long post.

The 41-year-old didn't stop there, the singer-rapper mocked her in an Instagram live for the 2020 Tony Lanez incident where he ended up shooting Megan's foot. Minaj claimed that the whole thing was a giant performance. She teased a new song that seemed to call out Stallion for lying about the shooting, bringing up her husband's harassment case, and more.

Fans slam Nicki Minaj

While many Barbz took no time taking Nicki's side, many of which she ended up reposting; an overwhelming majority stood up for Megan online

One fan was quick to point out that Megan shouldn't be paying any attention to the backlash, while another was confused with Nicki's lack of flair in her new rap calling out the singer on her Instagram. However, many were just entertained by the level of controversy and drama it brought online, comparing Stallion to Mean Girl's Regina George.

Minaj had also accused the Hiss rapper of trying to get her drunk during an old live when she and her husband were in the middle of trying for a baby. An X user called the rapper out for this claim, saying "So Nicki Minaj wasn’t even pregnant…but alleged Megan tried to get her to have an abortion….while NOT being pregnant yet."

Where will this beef go next, we'll have to wait to see, but as of now, Megan hasn't officially responded to Nicki yet, instead, she shared pictures of herself from Hiss photoshoot, with snowflakes emojis in the caption. Is this a diss at Minaj? Well, with the way things are going, we're bound to find out soon.

