John Stamos has turned 61, hwoever, he is still a kid at heart. On Monday, John Stamos celebrated his 61st birthday on social media, and his wife Caitlin McHugh also shared a heartfelt post for him. The 38-year-old Vampire Diaries actress posted a video on Monday showing how much light he brings to the world.

The Vampire Diaries actress posted a video of him twirling a pair of sparklers in the backyard. The actress wrote, "To the Birthday Boy who knows how to light up the world, may this year bring you everything your heart desires, you deserve it! Happy Birthday." McHugh also included a remix of Trap Beckham's 2016 hit Birthday B.

John also celebrated his birthday by sharing a photo with his approximately 4.3 million Instagram followers. The actor posted a heartwarming throwback video of himself and his late father, William John Stamos, on a journey down memory lane.

Fans and the couple's other co-stars flooded the comments section. with birthday wishes. Dave Coulier's wife Melissa Coulier, who co-stars with Stamos on Full House, also rushed to the comments section to wish him a happy birthday.

Famous for his work on the television series Full House, Stamos recently talked about how important his therapist was in helping him get over obstacles in his life, such as his struggle with alcoholism. Phil Stutz has been Stamos' therapist for about twenty years. He claims that Stutz was important in getting him through difficult times, particularly his struggle with alcoholism.

Advertisement

For nearly two decades, Stamos has been visiting Phil Stutz, his therapist. He believes that during his difficult times, particularly his struggle with alcohol, Stutz was a huge support. Stamos had a difficult time getting sober.

If You Would Have Told Me, his memoir published in 2023, details his personal struggle with alcohol and the crucial incident that led to his DUI arrest in June 2015. Stamos made the decision to address his addiction by enrolling in a drug abuse program after his arrest.

ALSO READ: 'Sweetie, I'm Your Mom': Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Reveals She Has Baby Girl On The Way