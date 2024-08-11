'Sweetie, I'm Your Mom': Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Reveals She Has Baby Girl On The Way

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is pregnant and is embarking on this new journey of motherhood to unlock a major milestone in her life with her boyfriend Ken Urker by her side. She had previously announced her pregnancy on social media. Most recently, she has revealed the sex of the baby.

On Saturday, August 10, Blanchard disclosed that she is expecting a baby girl with Urker. The video posted on Instagram by the couple shows them standing in front of balloons while announcing the exciting news. In the video, they are seen popping the balloons and revealing pink confetti.

Blanchard and Urker appear in the video to welcome their future daughter into their lives, expressing their happiness for having a girl at last.

She said, "Sweetie, I'm your mom," followed by Urker joining in saying, "I'm your dad," as they together concluded with saying, "You are a girl!"

Blanchard expressed her excitement about creating her own family in an Instagram caption written by her. She's grateful for everyone who participated in the celebration including friends, neighbors, and relatives; moreover, she thanked those who had loved them until now.

In the caption she wrote, "The moment y’all have been waiting for... It’s a girl! Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family. We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbors, and families who came to our party today! We also want thank ya’ll for your love and support!"

In July, People magazine interviewed Blanchard where she spoke about her surprise pregnancy and described it as being totally unexpected. Blanchard and Urker got back together after they called off their previous engagement. She told the outlet, "I want to be kind, that my kids come to me for any kind of advice, just like my stepmother. I have seen how she has parented her children — and I think she's a kick-ass mom."

She said she'd take cues from her stepmother’s success in both letting their children follow their dreams while being there for them when they need the support. Gypsy-Rose Blanchard said she hopes to embody this nurturing aspect in her own parenting style.

