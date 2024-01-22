Kourtney Kardashian Shares Construction Update On Her $12 Million Home: Details Inside

Caution! Kourtney Kardashian’s $12 million Palm Springs vacation home is under construction. What's being built though?

Kourtney who lives with her family in Calabasas, took to her Instagram story to share a glimpse of her vacation home's backyard all dug up. The scale of the construction work as seen in the video shared by the eldest Kardashian sister suggests that she is planning some grand changes to one of her abodes. Read to know the latest updates about the project as well as some lesser-known details about her lavish Palm Springs estate.

Kourtney Kardashian is making changes to her vacation home. What could she be building?

Kourtney Kardashian shared a brief video on her Instagram story on Saturday. The video revealed the backyard of her vacation home in La Quinta, California all dug up and covered in piles of dirt and debris. “Hi construction zone,” she captioned the video without providing any further details. Whatever she is building will be nothing short of grand. She's a Kardashian after all.

The under-construction pad was bought by the reality star in May 2021. The single-tier property boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as reported by Hello Magazine. It also features a courtyard with a sitting area and a fire pit. The property was initially listed for $13,995,000 in February 2021 before Kourtney Kardashian bought it for a discounted price.

Kourtney Kardashian is getting hate for being Rocky’s mom

On the other side of the story, Kourtney, 44 welcomed her first child, Rocky Thirteen Barker with husband Travis Barker in November last year.

The new parents recently attended the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. Twining on the red carpet in matching black suits, the couple turned heads with their steamy PDA in front of the camera. Sharing pictures from the eventful night on her Instagram, Kourtney captioned the post, “Rocky’s parents.”

Turns out, Kourtney addressing herself as her newborn baby’s mother did not sit right with the netizens. They accused the Lemme founder of neglecting her other kids. For the unversed, Kourtney also shares three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign with ex Scott Disick.

“babe you have 3 other kids. wym rocky’s parents, y'all are the parents of numerous children,” one of her followers commented. A second internet user remarked, “And Masons Penelopys and reigns mom.”

Travis Barker, 48 is also a father to his children Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18 whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in 2022 after their long-standing friendship turned romantic in 2021.