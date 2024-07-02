All Marvel Movies Releasing This Year: From Deadpool & Wolverine To Venom

Marvel fans will be treated to a great lineup of movies in 2024 that will include famous characters from Sony's Spider-Man Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Here's a detailed view of everything that will be shown on the big screen this year, from highly anticipated team-ups to thrilling conclusions.

Deadpool & Wolverine

Kicking off the year is Deadpool & Wolverine, slated for release on July 26. This film marks a significant milestone as the first MCU installment featuring characters originally from 20th Century Fox's X-Men universe. Hugh Jackman's Wolverine teams up with Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool in this homecoming appearance. The film, which is being directed by Shawn Levy and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, is a multiverse adventure that centers on Loki's Time Variance Authority (TVA) and an attempt to save the Sacred Timeline.



Fans are eager to see how Reynolds and Jackman on-screen chemistry, as many were shocked by Jackman's surprising return to the Wolverine role following earlier remarks that seemed to indicate he was done with the character. Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in major roles, is an attempt to combine Deadpool's unique humor with the action-packed MCU universe.

Venom: The Last Dance

Venom: The Last Dance, the third and last part of Sony's symbiote trilogy, which stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, will be released on October 25. Hardy's Venom encounters new challenges and discoveries in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which builds on the events of Let There Be Carnage and the multiverse crossover.



Directed by Kelly Marcel, who is also co-writing with Hardy, the movie explores whether Venom's brief interaction with the MCU was just by chance or part of a bigger, connected story. Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor have joined the cast in roles that haven't been revealed yet. The Last Dance concludes Brock's journey with the symbiote in a way that fans will find satisfying, possibly setting up more stories in the Sony Marvel Universe.

Kraven the Hunter

Ending the year on December 13 is Kraven the Hunter, which expands Sony's Spider-Man Universe. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays the main character. Directed by J.C. Chandor and written by Art Marcum, Richard Wenk, and Matt Holloway, the movie is about Kraven's own journey. Unlike in the comics, this story shows Kraven on a solo mission instead of his usual hunt for Spider-Man.



Even though the release dates were pushed back, people are still curious about how Taylor-Johnson will play Kraven, especially since the movie suggests he might become an antihero. Russell Crowe and Ariana DeBose are also in the movie. Kraven the Hunter is trying to create its own place in the Spider-Man world and might set up stories about the Sinister Six in the future.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

The release date for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is uncertain because of production delays. But the movie continues the animated story that started with Across the Spider-Verse. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, it follows Miles Morales as he travels between different dimensions, facing challenges and learning more about himself as Spider-Man.



Even though there have been delays, people are really looking forward to the sequel to the animated movie. The first movie did well with critics and at the box office. The team behind the sequel wants to stay true to the original movie's style while exploring new stories. Beyond the Spider-Verse focuses on growing the Marvel animated world in exciting ways.

Excitement builds for Marvel's 2024 films despite production hurdles

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have not been without difficulties on their path to 2024. Changes in production deadlines and release dates have been necessary due to industry-wide strikes and logistical challenges. Despite these challenges, the dedication to telling gripping stories doesn't falter, guaranteeing that every movie lives up to the high standards set by audiences across the globe.



As moviegoers eagerly await these cinematic adventures, the excitement surrounding each release underscores the enduring appeal of Marvel's rich storytelling tapestry. Whether through live-action spectacles or animated marvels, 2024 promises to be a year filled with epic battles, emotional journeys, and unexpected twists that will leave audiences eagerly awaiting what lies beyond.



From the humorous adventures of Deadpool to the intense stories of Venom and Kraven's relentless hunt, Marvel's movie universe keeps growing and changing. It captures audiences with a wide range of characters and stories. As the year goes on, these movies will entertain and also influence how superhero stories are told in the future. Marvel remains a cultural phenomenon that connects with people of all ages.

