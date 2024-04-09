I'm Proud Of Everything': Suki Waterhouse Shares Positive Update On Her Postpartum Journey

Suki Waterhouse recently took to social media to share a glimpse of her journey into motherhood, expressing gratitude and pride for her body's resilience postpartum.

Just days after delighting fans with the news of her first child's arrival, the 32-year-old model and actress posted a candid photo of herself in postpartum attire, gracefully holding a baby bottle.

Suki Waterhouse shares positive update on her postpartum body

On Monday, April 8, Suki Waterhouse shared a series of mirror selfies on her Instagram wearing an open cardigan and baring her belly in a pair of Frida Mom Postpartum Underwear and a bralette.

In her caption, she took a minute to honor her postpartum experience as she adjusts to being a new mom. "The fourth trimester has been… humbling! the postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, so many hormones!" Waterhouse wrote.

She further wrote, "I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period."

Last month, the Daily Mail reported that Waterhouse had welcomed her first baby with fiancé Robert Pattinson. The famous couple was photographed on a walk in Los Angeles, pushing a pink stroller in photos published by the outlet.

In the pictures, the Twilight star wore a MoMA sweatshirt and a puffy Patagonia jacket, placing both hands on the stroller while new mom Waterhouse wore a black trench coat, baseball cap and sunglasses.

Waterhouse then introduced her and Pattinson's infant to the world via Instagram earlier this month. The couple has not yet announced the gender of their child.

In the image, the new mom sweetly gazed into the camera as she held her baby, who was swaddled in a heart-designed blanket. "Welcome to the world angel," she captioned the moment.

Exploring Suki Waterhouse's career

Alice Suki Waterhouse is an English actress, singer-songwriter, and model. She released her debut album I Can't Let Go and the EP Milk Teeth in 2022.

In 2014, Waterhouse played Bethany Williams in the romantic comedy Love, Rosie. She also played Marlene in the Divergent sequel The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015), based on the book of the same name. Waterhouse played Arlen in Ana Lily Amirpour's romance thriller film The Bad Batch (2016).

In June 2016, it was announced that Waterhouse would play Cecily of York in the Starz miniseries adaptation of the novel The White Princess by Philippa Gregory. In September 2016, it was announced that Waterhouse would star opposite Ansel Elgort in the film Jonathan. She has also played The Girl in the 2017 drama film The Girl Who Invented Kissing, written and directed by Tom Sierchio, and Quintana in Billionaire Boys Club (2018).

Waterhouse released her first single, Brutally, in November 2016. This was then followed by the single Good Looking in 2017, which later became a viral hit in 2022.

Waterhouse began her modelling career after being discovered in "either a Topshop or H&M" in London when she was 16. When she was 19, she became a lingerie model for Marks and Spencer.

She works for RS McColl and Redken. Waterhouse has also modelled for Tommy Hilfiger, Swatch, Lucy in Disguise, H&M, Alice + Olivia, Sass & bide and Pepe Jeans. She has appeared on the covers of British, Korean, Thai, Taiwanese and Turkish Vogue, Tatler, British and Korean Elle, Lucky, L'Officiel, American Marie Claire, French Grazia and 1883 Magazine.

Waterhouse has also shot editorials for American, Chinese, Russian and Japanese Vogue, Love Magazine, American Elle, Velour, and Stylist Magazine among others. Waterhouse has also walked the runway for brands including Burberry, Alexander Wang and Balenciaga and is a regular on the front row at fashion week.

ALSO READ: 'Welcome To The World': Suki Waterhouse Shares First Photo Of Her Child With Robert Pattinson