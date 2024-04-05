'Welcome To The World': Suki Waterhouse Shares First Photo Of Her Child With Robert Pattinson

Actress and singer Suki Waterhouse looks radiant in her latest post and quite clearly seems to be enjoying her new role, as a mother.

Waterhouse introduced her and fiancé Robert Pattinson's infant to the world via Instagram on Thursday, April 4. The couple has not yet revealed the sex of their child. In the image, the new mom sweetly gazes into the camera as she holds her baby, who is wrapped in a heart-designed blanket.

"Welcome to the world, angel," she captioned the moment.

The star received love and support in the comment section from fellow celebrities like Paris Hilton who wrote, "Congratulations, love! So happy for you both! Similarly, Alyssa Milano dropped a hint about what lies ahead, suggesting, "Now, the real excitement starts." and our beloved Halsey praised Waterhouse, validating her as a "Rockstar mom!"

Furthermore, Waterhouse and Pattinson seem to confirm the arrival of their new born baby when they were snapped on a walk in Los Angeles, pushing a pink stroller in photos published by the Daily Mail on March 26 2024.

More details about Suki Waterhouse's pregnancy

The actress first shared that she was expecting their first child when she took the stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico, surprising the crowd.

In a fan-captured video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Waterhouse, who was dressed in a glittery pink mini dress, a feathery coat, fringe-trimmed boots and glittery tights—said, "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on." She went on to flap open her coat to reveal a baby bump, as the crowd erupted in cheers. "I'm not sure if it's working," she jokingly added before beginning her music performance. Take a look at the sweet video below.

More details about Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson's relationship

Waterhouse has been in a relationship with the Twilight actor for more than five years. She and the star were first romantically discussed in July 2018, when a source told PEOPLE they were "dating" after they were spotted getting cozy while out together in London. The duo began living together in London during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he filmed for his role in The Batman.

"They are very loved up," the source said in July 2020. "They haven't been together that long. But everything seems to be on track. They are always laughing and smiling at each other."Fast forward to December, , a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple is engaged.

“They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” the source shared.

