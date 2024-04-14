'I've Been Very Lucky': Suki Waterhouse Reveals Gender Of Child With Robert Pattinson During Coachella 2024 Performance

Actress Suki Waterhouse discloses her and Robert Pattinson’s child during Coachella 2024 performance. In a X (formerly Twitter), she discloses her child’s gender in front of the whole audience. A source spoke to People about Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse’s pregnancy.

Suki Waterhouse reveals her child’s gender at Coachella 2024 performance

Suki Waterhouse (32) announces her and Robert Pattinson’s child’s gender during Coachella 2024. In a X (formerly Twitter) video, captured by a fan, Waterhouse addressed her fans in between songs, saying, “I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down.”

: Video of Suki Waterhouse announcing that she and Robert Pattinson had a baby girl! 🎀



(via 1027kiisfm on IG) pic.twitter.com/yqLCN6oExu — suki waterhouse archive (@bestsukiw) April 13, 2024

"I love amazing ladies,” she continued, “and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."

Waterhouse first made her announcement that she and the Twilight actor (37) were expecting a baby while onstage last year, per People.

Suki Waterhouse announced her pregnancy with the world

The ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ actress shared her pregnancy with the world in November last year while performing at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City.

Advertisement

At the festival, the Good Looking singer told the crowd, “I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on."

Waterhouse then revealed a baby bump as the audience cheered and joked, “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

It was later reported that Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were expecting their child in March this year.

The new parents welcome their child

Just after announcing her pregnancy, a source told People that Pattinson and Waterhouse – who first started dating in 2018 – were engaged and also “thrilled” about their baby.

“He and Suki are very serious and have been,” the insider said at the time. “A baby coming is an absolute joy for them. They are thrilled beyond words.”

The new parents’ onstage sex revelation also comes a week after the singer shared a photo of herself holding the baby in an Instagram post.

“He and Suki are very serious and have been,” the insider said at the time. “A baby coming is an absolute joy for them. They are thrilled beyond words.”

In conclusion, the couple are currently happily engaged and are fulfilling their role as new parents.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Dance To Bleachers And Ice Spice's Karma Remix During Coachella 2024; Deets Inside

ALSO READ: ‘Been Nine F***ing Years!’ Gwen Stefani And No Doubt Reunite For Iconic Coachella 2024 Performance