Kyla Pratt Stars In The Memo, An Adaptation Of Minda Harts’s Psychological Thriller; DETAILS Inside

Kyla Pratt will play a corporate girlie in an upcoming psychological thriller!

The Memo, adapted from Minda Harts’s eponymous novel, features music from pioneering female rapper and musician MC Lyte. With this short film, the creators want to shed light on women navigating the corporate ladder.

Kyla Pratt stars in an upcoming psychological thriller

In the first project by Seed Media, a multimedia company founded by a former top executive with Google and the Recording Academy, Valeisha Butterfield, the producer, will bring her experience on board to share authentic stories of women in corporate.

The film’s announcement statement read, “Women leaders are leaving their jobs at the most alarming rate in history,” as per Forbes and the Women in the Workplace study. Therefore, the entertainment and music industry pioneers have banded together to produce an “explosive” short film about the issue.

The Memo, currently in post-production, is written/produced by Nakia Stephens and directed by Vanna James. Butterfield, Harts, Pratt, Modupé R. Congleton, and Miatta Johnson will serve as executive producers.

Kyla Pratt discusses the film

The film's leading lady revealed to Variety that the book and script “resonated deeply with me from beginning to end.” As a Black Woman raising her daughters, Pratt jumped at the opportunity to portray a strong corporate woman of color. “To portray the lead Minda Harts, presented by Seed, was an unequivocal yes!”

She emphasized the need to deliver authentic narratives and characters that can empower others to feel understood and liberated. “ I am honored to be the vessel that brings this amazing story to life,” she added.

Butterfield claims, "The Memo is one of the most riveting books ever published for women in the workplace.” Meanwhile, author Minda Harts says that the story the book and the film deliver is often untold, making women feel isolated and helpless.