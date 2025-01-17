Kyle MacLachlan Shares Emotionally Charged Tribute for David Lynch: ‘What I Saw in Him Was…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The news about David Lynch’s passing on January 16 was nothing less than a shock. Now, many of his fans and the people he had worked with are remembering him by sharing heartfelt posts on social media platforms. Actor Kyle MacLachlan also shared one, where he acknowledged how great of an impact the filmmaker had on his career.

In his carousel post, MacLachlan shared multiple snippets with the late filmmaker. The actor penned, That forty-two years before, “For reasons beyond my comprehension, David Lynch plucked me out of obscurity to star in his first and last big-budget movie.”

The performer penned that it was clear that Lynch saw something in him that even he did not notice.

MacLachlan mentioned owning his whole career and life to the director’s “vision.” The Desperate Housewives actor further wrote, “What I saw in him was an enigmatic and intuitive man with a creative ocean bursting forth inside of him. He was in touch with something the rest of us wish we could get to.”

MacLachlan revealed their friendship bloomed on the set of Blue Velvet, which was released in 1986, and also while working on the 1990-released Twin Peaks. The Showgirls star also talked about the imagination and mind of the late filmmaker.

Advertisement

He wrote that Lynch cared less about the answers as the questions held a lot more value. MacLachlan penned that the world lost an incredible artist but he lost a “dear friend who imagined a future," for him, allowing MacLachlan to go to the worlds he could have never “conceived” on his own.

The performer concluded the post by expressing his gratitude to Lynch for the time they got with one another and how he would “remain forever changed and forever your Kale.” He once again expressed his gratitude to the filmmaker for everything.

ALSO READ: David Lynch, The Legendary Oscar Nominated Director Of Twin Peaks, Elephant Man And More Passes Away At 78