What Goes Inside Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Halloween Celebrations With Their Two Kids? Details Inside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the British Royal family in 2020 and have been raising their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in California, U.S.

Since relocating to the States, the couple has introduced their children to various traditions and festivities, including Halloween. While the occasion is also celebrated in Great Britain, the U.S. takes it a notch higher, with the children dressing up as characters and knocking on doors for trick-or-treating.

In an interview previously, the Duchess of Sussex shared that while she loves dressing up her kids for the occasion, one of the two is clearly the less interested one. During her appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show in 2021, the Suits alum shared that his son, Archie, would not leave his costume on for even five minutes for the Halloween celebrations.

The actress went on to reveal to the talk show host, "We were home, and we saw you guys, which was great. We wanted to do something fun for the kids, but the kids were just not into it at all! Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes."

Following the statements, DeGeneres intervened, "Not even five minutes,” and Markle further added, "Finally Harry talked him into putting the head on. But Lili was a skunk."

Markle continued by saying that her daughter was dressed as a little flower from Bambi at the time.

Giving out more details about her Halloween through the years, Markle opened up about celebrating the occasion with Prince Harry during the dating phase—the former royals dated for a couple of years before tying the knot in 2018.

The actress shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that while she was in Toronto filming for the episodes of Suits, a year before turning into the Duchess, the Prince visited her, and the duo together celebrated the festival on October 31.

She went on to elaborate, "He came to see me in Toronto, and our friends, and his cousin, [Princess] Eugenie, and now her husband, Jack [Brooksbank], the four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple."

Meanwhile, the couple lives in the Santa Barbara enclave while the tension between the Markle-Harry and the royal family still exists.

