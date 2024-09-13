Lady Gaga Claps Back At Her College Facebook Group Who Claimed THIS About Pop Star’s Future In Industry

Lady Gaga believes in the fact that action speaks louder than words. The actress has given a befitting reply to her college acquaintances, who mocked Gaga in her early days over not being able to make it big in the industry. The actress’ college friends had created a now-deleted Facebook group under the title, “Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous.” Years later, the screenshot of the group resurfaced on the internet, and Gaga has reacted to her mockery.

Commenting on a post she came across on TikTok, A Star is Born actress talked about how not giving up on a dream is a victory enough for the people to keep their mouth shut. As in her professional career, Gaga has composed and crooned various hit songs and has worked in hit movies alongside huge celebrities while being one of herself.

In the comment section of a post on TikTok, the actress-singer wrote, “Some people I went to college [with] made this way back when.” She further added, “This is why you can’t give up when people doubt you or put you down—you gotta keep going.”

Apart from portraying some of the popular roles in the movies and TV shows, the musician has also won multiple accolades in her career, which include an Academy Award, two Golden Globes, 13 Grammy Awards, 10 Billboard Music Awards and 18 MTV Music Video Awards.

As for her upcoming projects, the actress is set to star in Joker: Folie a Deux, alongside Joaquin Phoenix. The movie will serve as the sequel to the 2019 film, which went on to win Oscars in 2020.

On her education front, Gaga attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. The actress dropped out of NYU in 2005 and began performing in theater clubs and went on to pursue acting further in her career.

Speaking of Joker 2, Gaga will portray the role of Harley Quinn, and accompany Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck. For the plot, the synopsis of the movie reads, “Failed comedian Arthur Fleck meets the love of his life, Harley Quinn, while incarcerated at Arkham State Hospital. Upon his release, the two of them embark on a doomed romantic misadventure.”

The cast members of the film, along with the director Todd Phillips, made an appearance at the Venice Film Festival, where the movie was premiered.

Joker: Folie a Duex will hit theaters on October 4.

