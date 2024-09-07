Lady Gaga Opened Up About Touring Pain-Free Since 2022; Says, ‘I Don’t Even Remember’

Lady Gaga is all set to make an appearance in the upcoming dark thriller, Joker: Folie a Duex. While promoting the movie, Gaga opened up about her struggles with a chronic disease and how she overcame it a couple of years ago.

In conversation with Vogue, the actress revealed how she had pain sensations running through her body, while she also dealt with muscle pain and tenderness.

The Die with a smile crooner shared that the Chromatic Ball in 2022 was the first tour where she performed without feeling any kind of pain. Gaga shared that the tour “was the first time I’ve performed, not in pain in... I don’t even remember.”

According to the reports of the Mayo Clinic, fibromyalgia is a condition that “amplifies painful sensations by affecting the way your brain and spinal cord process painful and nonpainful signals.”

Sharing the details of her past, Gaga shared in her 2017 documentary that she took support of marijuana to control the pain. Revealing that the cure she thought would heal her made the conditions worse. A Star is Born actress claimed that the year she smoked pot was the same year she was hospitalized with severe ailment.

Further in the conversation with the magazine, Gaga revealed that it was her finance, Michael Polansky, who encouraged her to get back on stage amidst the setbacks. The Just Dance singer said, “Michael and I did that tour together.” She further added, “I did it pain-free! I haven’t smoked pot in years. I’ve, like, changed.”

Lady Gaga also dropped hints about her seventh album, which is set to release soon. She revealed, “I feel like this new album, in a lot of ways, is about that time but from a place of happiness instead of misery. And now, Michael and I are really excited to organize our lives—and our marriage—around our creative output as a couple.”

She further claimed to the publications, “For a long time, for most of my career, my life was controlled by this business: what people wanted from me; what they hoped I could achieve; how to keep me going. And that can be a lot of pressure and it’s scary."

As for the upcoming Joker sequel, the actress will portray the role of Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who will reprise his role of Arthur Fleck in the movie. Joker: Folie a Duex will release in cinemas on October 4.

