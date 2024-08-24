Lady Gaga Thanks 'Fans From All Over the World' For Supporting Her Collab With Bruno Mars; See Here

Lady Gaga is expressing her gratitude to her fans, affectionately known as Little Monsters, for their continued support of her recent duet with Bruno Mars. On August 22, the 13-time Grammy Award winner shared a link to their new ballad titled Die with a Smile and expressed gratitude to her followers for warmly embracing the song.

She explained just how important it is for her to see that fans from all over the world are feeling the lyrics of the song and are enjoying the video. Gaga, aged 38, said the feeling was beautiful and thanked fans for the positive response that she received.

"Watching fans from all over the world celebrate this music has meant so much to me; to see the words of the song touch your heart and the video provoke this huge wave of dancing and fun is beautiful to watch and I’m so grateful," Gaga, 38, wrote.

In her sincere message to her fans, Lady Gaga expressed gratitude as she said, "Thank you, thank you, thank you for loving our song. I love you for real and I hope the message of love we shared will continue to create special moments for you all in your lives. I know it does in mine every day," she added. "The power of music is big and your love of this song reminded me of that."

Besides the heartfelt message, the Bad Romance singer also posted video and photo clips behind the scenes of their recent live performance of the song. The images depict her adorned in a cut business plaid suit, cheetah print elements and a high-updo hairstyle.

On August 16, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars unveiled the joint track called Die with a Smile, along with the bright video. In the video, there is Mars singing and playing guitar while Gaga is at the piano smoking a cigarette; both singers wear denim and red clothes. The song has a warm, classic Silk Sonic feel to it, with D’Mile on production and James Fauntleroy co-writing for Mars.

Gaga had teased the collaboration a day before its release by sharing a photo in a Bruno Mars t-shirt. The pair also made a surprise appearance at Mars' concert at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, where they performed the song live. The event was attended by a star-studded audience, including Angela Bassett, Simu Liu, and Jennifer Lopez.

Gaga expressed her excitement about the collaboration, recounting how she visited Mars' studio late one night and was impressed by his work. She praised his talent and vision.

“Bruno and I have a lot of mutual respect for each other and were talking about collaborating," Gaga said in a statement upon the song's release. "I was finishing up my own album in Malibu and one night after a long day, he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on."

"It was around midnight when I got there and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making," she added. "We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song. Bruno’s talent is beyond explanation. His musicianship and vision are on the next level. There’s no one like him.”

Mars, in turn, described working with Gaga as an honor, highlighting her iconic status and the magical quality she brings to the song. "She’s an icon and she makes this song magical. I’m so excited for everyone to hear it,” Mars said in his own statement at the time.

