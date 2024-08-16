Die With A Smile: Lady Gaga And Bruno Mars’ New Song To Launch Tonight; Here’s What We Know About Latest Track

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars are all set to launch their new song, Die With a Smile, tonight, August 15. Gaga announced the release schedule on her social media account, with a poster of the duo posing in red and blue costumes.

While most information about the latest track has been kept under wraps, it is assumed that the musician will explore the country music genre through their clothing in the poster. Mars and Gaga will not be the only ones to switch their tunes from pop to country this year, as Post Malone and Beyonce are already leading the battalion.

Meanwhile, the Uptown Funk crooner is returning with a track after two years. The musician last released his Sonic project with Anderson .Paak, which got him to win the Grammy award. As for Gaga, the actress-singer will be releasing her new music in almost four years. The Bad Romance singer released her album Chromatica in 2020, and since then, the Hollywood star has been focusing on her acting career.

Gaga will soon make an appearance in Joker 2 alongside Joaquin Phoenix. The movie, too, has a musician singing, but according to the reports, it is “unlike anything I’ve ever done before.” A Star is Born actress will portray the role of Harley Quinn.

Speaking of her character in the dark thriller, Gaga shared, “People know me by my stage name, Lady Gaga, right? That’s me as that performer, but that is not what this movie is.”

She added, “I’m playing a character. So I worked a lot on the way that I sang to come from Lee and not come from me as a performer…How do you take music and have it just be an extension of the dialogue, as opposed to breaking into song for no conceivable reason?”

Though Gaga and Phoenix will soon commence the promotion of Joker’s second part, the former’s song with Bruno Mars is completely unrelated to the film.

Joker: Folie a Deux is scheduled to release in theaters in October, and it will have a storyline connecting to the first part of the franchise. According to the synopsis of the film, “A failed comedian, Arthur Fleck, meets the love of his life, Harley Quinn, while incarcerated at Arkham State Hospital. Upon his release, the two of them embark on a doomed romantic misadventure.”

Meanwhile, the fans of Gaga and Mars are betting on the upcoming song to be a good one.

