Lady Gaga Welcomes New Puppy Three Years After Harrowing Dog Theft Incident

Lady Gaga has juggled several hats over the years, from being a gifted singer to a larger-than-life performer, and, of course, an amazing actress set to showcase her magical skills in the upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux. The artist has now added one more role to her repertoire—being a dog mom once again.

The pop star shared a glimpse of her new French bulldog puppy in a TikTok video posted in August. Gaga showed off the gray and white dog as she lip-synced to her new song with Bruno Mars, Die with a Smile.

The singer filmed herself wearing Harley Quinn-style makeup—bright red lipstick, blue eyeshadow, and black eyeliner—as she held the little pup on her lap.

The pup had a grayish-brown body with a white stomach, a light brown snout, and eyebrow-shaped spots over its eyes. While Gaga did not disclose the name of her new family member, she captioned the TikTok with a simple snowflake emoji.

In the comments section, one fan asked whether the French bulldog was “a new addition to the family,” to which Lady Gaga responded with a pink heart emoji and a crying face emoji. When influencer Dylan Mulvaney commented, “Need to meet them immediately,” the Grammy winner wrote back: “Our new Queen.”

Gaga has always loved French bulldogs as a breed and is already a dog parent to three Frenchies: Miss Asia, Koji, and Gustav. Her newly adopted puppy comes three years after her two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen in Los Angeles while her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot four times in the chest.

According to footage obtained by TMZ, Ryan Fischer was shot outside his West Hollywood residence in 2021 while strolling with the pooches. A white sedan pulled up, and the assailants threatened Fischer with firearms before taking the dogs away, leaving Ryan lying on the ground, calling for help.

Gaga reportedly offered a reward of $500,000 for the return of her two dogs and described Ryan as a forever hero. After the dogs were returned unharmed, five people were arrested in connection with the theft of Lady Gaga’s dogs.

Three of the people charged—James Jackson (who was given a prison sentence), Jaylin White, and Lafayette Whaley—faced one count each of attempted murder and robbery.

