Lala Kent Flaunts Baby Bump Amid Backlash

Lala Kent's Flaunts Her Baby Bump After Receiving Backlash Over Her Last Pic; Says 'Keep Clutching Your Pearls, Jans'
Media Personality Lala Kent recently flaunted her baby bump after receiving backlash over her last pic. She captioned Keep clutching Your Pearls, Jans. Here’s what you need to know about this recent update so far.
Pregnant Lala Kent doubles down on risqué baby bump selfies after backlash. One week after posing sans clothes, she shares another snap in a strategically draped towel.
In Wednesday's Instagram Story, she captioned, “Keep clutching your pearls, Jans.”
“I’ll be dropping triple B’s on you for the next 5 months. Try not to have a heart attack over it.”
In Kent's last clothes-less shot on April 9, she covered her chest with just her hand.
Bravolebrity, 33, flaunts bold Coachella pregnancy looks
The famous Bravo star, 33, kept sharing her pregnancy journey at Coachella, wearing bold outfits like a short blue dress and a plunging black bodysuit without pants.
In March, Kent revealed she's pregnant with her second child through a sperm donor, three years after breaking up with her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.
The Give Them Lala podcast host has a daughter named Ocean, aged 3, with her 53-year-old movie producer partner. They're expecting another baby girl.
Kent joked on the Vanderpump Rules After Show that conceiving their upcoming baby via intrauterine insemination was more fun than when they conceived Ocean.
She joked that the device used for the insemination was way bigger than Emmett's. Kent added that she would prefer to be f–ked with a cheese grater than be intimate with Emmett again.
Kent expresses shock and disbelief over conception details
"I can't even process it," she told Brittany Cartwright. "I sit there and think, How did you do that? It's like a trauma response for my mind."
Emmett's representative later told Page Six that he was disappointed...that she would talk about the conception of their beautiful child that way.
Before they welcomed Ocean in March 2021, Kent shared revealing photos of her growing belly.
In November 2020, the expecting star captioned a sultry selfie with, “My thirst traps look different these days.”
