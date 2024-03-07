‘You Are Scary’: Lala Kent Accuses Tom Sandoval Of Allegedly Grooming Rachel Leviss In Vanderpump Rules Feud

As the group was traveling on a boat, from which there was no way out, Lala Kent questioned Tom Sandoval regarding remarks he had made in an interview released the day before Sandoval broke. Then, he went on to describe Lala as “overly douchey” and expressed doubts about her being “real.” Coming from someone whose covert affair was revealed an hour later, this was rich, in Lala’s opinion.

Lala and Tom get into a heated battle

On Tuesday’s program, the reality star and podcaster Kent attacked the musician, Sandoval, for earlier claims that she was never “honest” or “real” about her life. Rachel Leviss was having an affair with him for seven months at the time, so in reality, he was the one with a secret. For this reason, she was expecting that he would apologize for his incredibly hypocritical statement.

However, Kent was not granted her wish during the group’s excursion to Lake Tahoe. Instead, their disagreement quickly becomes personal, and she reveals why she is sorry for Leviss. When 29-year-old Leviss stated during the Season 10 reunion that she would have “nobody” if she didn’t “fall in line with Sandoval,” Kent acknowledged that she started to feel sorry for Leviss. “You isolate. You groom. You lie,” Kent told Sandoval during their fiery conversation. “I do not want to know you. You frighten me,” she remarked.

Advertisement

Sandoval became combative and took a dig at Kent when she tried to obtain the closure she needed from him over past rumors suggesting she had an affair with her now ex-fiance Randall Emmett before his 2017 divorce from wife Ambyr Childers. “I did lie about a seven-month relationship. Lala lied for a few years of a six-year relationship,” Tom told the Bravo cameras. “We both lied. We are both liars. I think in this instance, we both just call this a wash.” Lala retorted, saying, “We can go through a long list and enjoy a glorious time in my history. No one will beat me up more than I will beat myself up, even though I go through this in my head. You haven’t been a friend; you’re not my mum or dad. You’re not allowed to discuss my past with me.”

Tom apologized to Lala

When Ariana Madix spotted Sandoval having an affair with Leviss (who now goes by Rachel, her birth name) in March 2023, Sandoval admitted it. Since then, Leviss has spoken about their relationship, asserting that Sandoval deceived her into staying with him and now plays the victim in the consequences.

The fact that Sandoval was using her past against her and would not apologize to Kent infuriated her beyond measure. He was “insane,” she told him, and “terrifying.” “You only have that on me. You’re not going to let me change. However, this occurred four months ago, and I’m letting you change,” she countered.

However, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ involvement made the TomTom co-owner swallow his pride and apologize for his actions. He told his Lala, “I don’t think I understood you properly. I am sorry. I don’t want to be this way around you. I appreciate you. It means a lot to me.” It changed a lot of what I think about you. It is a lot,” Sandoval continued. “I am still processing even these days. I am processing everything. It is a lot for everybody.”

Season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules” airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

ALSO READ: Lala Kent lashes out at Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval for taking PIC with captive tiger