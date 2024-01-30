Why Was Lala Kent Nervous About Filming Vanderpump Rules Season 11? Bravo Star Explains

Scandoval did not only traumatize the fans and audience but also the stars of the show. In an interview with Today.com ahead of the season 11 premiere of the show, Lala Kent, one of the stars of Vanderpump Rules, opened up about the infamous cheating scandal involving Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Raquel Leviss.

While Lala Kent noted that she does not care what people think of her, she also remarked that she was in fact “very very nervous” before filming the new season.

To know what made the VPR star nervous, keep reading.

Lala Kent says she was ‘very very nervous’ before filming Vanderpump Rules season 11

The 33-year-old Bravo star, in a telephone interview with Today disclosed, “Before we went to start filming season 11, I was very, very nervous.”

Lala Kent revealed that she felt the show had hit the high note after the cheating controversy that is also deemed as Scandoval. “I just felt like we had kind of hit the high note, and I was like, where do we go from here?” she said. Labeling Scandoval “the biggest thing that could have possibly happened” Lala expressed that she was worried about what fans of the show were going to expect for next season.

“I was worried that kind of the main storyline was in Tom and Ariana’s corner because Ariana, for many seasons, has just been Switzerland. And I’m like, wow, our main storyline is with her, this could be very bad,” she added, before concluding by saying, “I’m just going to be honest, I was very nervous.”

The founder of Give Them Lala Beauty also feels it's going to be hard for Tom this season. “I think obviously for Tom it's going to be really hard for people to be on his side just because of his past and what happened,” she said.

“But I do think people are going to be torn. I don't know that either of them are going to have a super easy season,” she added.

The Axis Sally actress, also a mother to two-year-old daughter Ocean Kent Emmet, also shared how the Scandoval situation triggered her.

Lala Kent feels men can’t be trusted

Lala, who shares her daughter Ocean with her ex-boyfriend and former Vanderpump Rules star Randall Emmett, confessed during the Today interview that the Scandoval fiasco “opened up the wounds again that were barely even healed to begin with.”

“Men can't be trusted,” she added. For the unversed, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s relationship ended in October 2021 after Emmett reportedly cheated on Lala several times.

In her aforestated interview, Kent noted that she is not angry at the world for doing her wrong but neither is she forgiving everybody and everything. Rather, she’s learning how to find a middle ground and practice compassion. Lala also disclosed that she is still considering the donor route for baby number 2 as she really wants her daughter Ocean to have a sibling.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 starring Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, and Brock Davies will premiere on January 30 with new episodes dropping every Tuesday.

