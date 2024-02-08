Lana Del Rey Shuts Down Anti-Taylor theories with Cryptic Post after Grammys 2024; says ‘it was pure…’

Despite Lana Del Rey's enduring popularity, her fans are expressing frustration after the singer faced disappointment once again at the Grammys, leading to the hashtag Justice for Lana trending on social media. The artist, nominated 11 times at the prestigious music awards, has yet to secure a win. This year's Grammy Awards added a new layer of controversy as Lana Del Rey's nominations faced unexpected outcomes, including Taylor Swift bringing her on stage during the Album of the Year acceptance speech.

Lana Del Rey's Multiple Grammy Nominations and Surprising Moments

Lana Del Rey's history at the Grammys has been marked by 11 nominations without a win. This year, her album "Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" was nominated in two categories, but she faced defeat in both, with boygenius winning in the alternative section and Paramore claiming the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award.

Unfortunate Turn of Events with Producer Jack Antonoff

Adding to the disappointment, Jack Antonoff, a collaborator with both Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, won the Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical award for his work, leaving Lana's fans disheartened by what they perceive as a missed opportunity for recognition.

Grammy Rule Change Adds to Lana's Frustration

A rule change by the Recording Academy impacted Lana Del Rey's chances at the Grammys. The alteration stipulates that featured artists on an album must be part of at least 20% of the album for a nomination. Lana's appearance on one song in Taylor Swift's winning album "Midnights" fell short of this requirement, contributing to the disappointment expressed by fans rallying under the Justice for Lana campaign.

Despite the Grammys' snub and the disappointment surrounding Lana Del Rey's nominations, the artist took to Instagram to share a positive perspective. In her recent comment, Lana emphasized her enjoyment of the ceremony, stating, “I literally just loved being there. I love to see everyone, get the tea and hang out. Get dressed up. I literally did not feel 1 ounce of negative emotion at any point in that award ceremony. It was pure funniness and laughter.” Lana's response reflects her resilience and focus on the positive aspects of the experience, despite the challenges faced at the Grammys.

