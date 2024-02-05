Taylor Swift And Lana Del Rey Replicate The Infamous Lip-reading Controversy From The Golden Globes At The 2024 Grammys

Taylor Swift did not let the lip-readers have it at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Remember the 2024 Golden Globes and the time of their life those so-called professional lip readers had on social media? They dragged Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, and Taylor Swift into a made-up controversy where Selena asked Timothée for a picture but was apparently shooed away by his girlfriend and date for the night, Kylie Jenner. Selena, per the lip readers, later dished it out to Taylor Swift by walking up to her table which also seated Keleigh Sperry during a commercial break at the Globes.

The assumptions of what the besties were talking about got so out of control that the Love You Like a Love Song singer had to take matters into her own hands and present a clarification. “Nooooo, I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone’s business,” she revealed.

Taylor, one of the many parties of the controversy, seemed to have learned her lesson. The Love Story singer was seen using a fan to keep the lip readers at bay at the 66th Grammy Awards that took place on Sunday, February 4.

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey recreate viral Golden Globes moment at the Grammy Awards

Swift who bagged two gold gramophones at the 66th Grammy Awards graced the event in a white Schiaparelli gown with a thigh-high slit. She paired it with black opera gloves and several glittering accessories. One accessory that served a much more important function than elevating Taylor’s OOTD was her fan. The songstress, 34, was seen using it every time she spoke to anyone at the award ceremony. This includes Lana Del Rey and her best friend and producer, Jack Antonoff. With the former though, Taylor was also seen recreating the viral and aforestated lip-reading moment from the Golden Globes.

Taylor made History and announced a New Album at the 2024 Grammys

In true Taylor fashion, the Midnights singer chose the biggest stage of music to announce her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which comes out on April 19, 2024. She announced her new album during her acceptance speech for the Best Pop Vocal Album. Later in the night, Taylor scripted history by winning the Album of the Year award for her latest album Midnights. With this win, Taylor now holds four Album of the Year Grammy Awards, surpassing any artist in Grammy history.

