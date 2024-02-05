Taylor Swift Praises Lana Del Rey During 66th Grammy Awards Acceptance Speech, Calls Her 'Legacy Artist'

Taylor Swift creates History at the 66th Grammy Awards! The 34-year-old won the Album of the Year award for the fourth time. It is a first for an artist to achieve such a laurel, going past more than a hat-trick. Being nominated under six different categories, the pop icon has won this beautiful golden gramophone for her work in the album Midnights. As the Lover singer shared a heartfelt winning speech, she also took time to appreciate Lana Del Rey.

Did Taylor Swift call Lana Del Rey a Legacy artist?

As all Swifties cheered, and so did her fellow members of the music industry, the Blank Space singer took to the stage and expressed her gratitude. She has always believed that her music and fans have made her a true icon over the years. But in her speech, she didn’t miss the opportunity to mention her dearest friend Lana Del Rey. The 38-year-old American singer had been nominated under the same category as Swift for the awards. Regarding the Summertime Sadness singer, Taylor says, “Lana Del Rey, who is hiding, but I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have if it weren’t for the work that she’s done. I think she’s a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now. I’m so lucky to know you and to be your friend.”

Was Lana Del Rey nominated for the 66th Grammys?

Yes, Lana Del Rey had been nominated under the Album of the Year category for her album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The Young and Beautiful singer was nominated for four other categories - Alternative Music Album, Duo Performance and others. Lana Del Rey has been recognised for her works like A&W, Candy Necklace and the album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. However, she has not won any awards despite being nominated for all the major categories. But, a shoutout from Taylor Swift shows that Lana is at her primetime. While we bring to you what other celebrity comments grabbed attention at the 66th Grammys, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

