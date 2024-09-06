Landman TRAILER: What Happens When Demi Moore, Billy Bob Thornton And Jon Hamm Battle For Oil Rigs In New Drama From Yellowstone Creator? Watch

Paramount+ has published the trailer for the new drama Landman created by Taylor Sheridan, creator of the hit show Yellowstone. This show adapts the 2019 podcast Boomtown by Christian Wallace and features Billy Bob Thornton in the character of Tommy Norris aka The Landman.

In this role, Thornton acts as a facilitator and troubleshooter who works on Texas oil rigs. The cast also features Jon Hamm, Demi Moore, Michelle Randolph, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, and Jacob Lofland.

In the clipped trailer, Thornton is seen cruising through unending dust-torn Texas in his white pickup truck on a lookout for possible trouble. Describing the business of oil and gas, he says it is based on billions of dollars and makes billions every single day. But getting hold of land and dealing with people is the actual difficult and sometimes dangerous part. This story plays out in and around the boomtowns of West Texas and also depicts the dangerous business of oil rig operations, which is not only limited to the fates of the local people but also redeems the economic and strategic importance of the affairs.

The trailer is also an illustration of the dangers likely to be met while working in the oil industry, with the segment portraying Thornton’s character in the aftermath an explosion at an oil site. This scene reveals the occupation's danger, while the rich oil tycoons sit back and continue growing in power.

Watch the trailer below:

The official description of the drama states: "Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, the series is a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."

Ali Larter, Paulina Chávez, and guest stars Jon Hamm, Andy Garcia, and Michael Peña appear in the show.

Directed by Michael Friedman, Landman will debut its first episode on November 17 where the audience will be treated to a contemporary narrative laden with risks and fortunes in the oil sector.

