Yellowstone Season 5 TEASER: Does Kevin Costner's John Dutton Appear In New Sneak Peek? Watch

Yellowstone has finally released a teaser for the second half of the fifth season of the hit Paramount Network drama with Kevin Costner's voice narration. And it looks like the Dutton family is heading towards a civil war.

The recently released teaser of the upcoming installment of Yellowstone Season 5 gives a strong reminder of how the show begins and ends in the tragedy of the Duttons. The preview revealed 30 seconds of what drama shall unfold.

First, the trailer includes Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, though the actor is confirmed not to be in the new episodes. His presence is felt listening to a voiceover, highlighting the importance of legacy - "If you build something worth having, someone's going to try and take it." Attention then turned to the kids in the family, with Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes, ominously assuring his wife, Monica, that whatever he is doing is not for the ranch but their life together.

In the teaser, Jaime Dutton played by Wes Bentley warns Beth Dutton played by Kelly Reilly saying, "You destroy me, you destroy yourself." So clearly, the siblings are at war. The rivalry between Beth and Jamie Dutton reaches a flashing point.

The fate of the Dutton ranch seems to be more uncertain than ever. One of the older Dutton cowboys, Lloyd Pierce seems to be accepting the end and pondering over the years lived on the ranch. The matter he discusses with Rip Wheeler is even far more deeply rooted in the characters’ adaptations to the place as they also mention how long they are willing to remain there.

The last few parts of Yellowstone season 5, are set to air on Paramount Network, on Sunday, 10 November 2024. This release is of great significance to the fans, particularly with the announcement from Kevin Costner that he’s not coming back to season 5B and or any of the future seasons. Costner who has always been at the center of the series since it began made such a declaration on social media explaining his love for the series and the fans and reasons for his absence. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Reilly and Hauser are also not returning after the fifth season.

However, post the culmination of Season 5, fans can wait for the upcoming Yellowstone sequel series, The Madison, starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Matthew Fox.

