Las Vegas Property Manager Claims Sean Diddy’ Combs’ Party Left The Place With ‘Disgusting’ Mess After Meek Mills 2014 Birthday Bash

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drugs.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Meek Mill have new allegations thrown their way that talk about Mill’s 2014 birthday party, reportedly thrown by the Bad Boy Records founder. The property manager, Jason Haight, alleged that a “disgusting” mess was left behind to clean up.

The birthday party thrown by Diddy occurred at Las Vegas’s Parisian Palace, per the Daily Mail. Haight told the outlet that there were broken alcohol bottles, condoms that were used, and bedding that consisted of blood, razor, blades, powder, and lube on the dresser and marble floor.

The property manager claimed to have found brassieres and panties, along with two iPhones, in the bushes behind the bowling alley. The video clip, obtained by the publication, also showed other stars, including French Montana, Lil Durk, and King Batch.

According to the publication's article, the video showed guests consuming sushi from a naked woman’s body while she was lying on a table.

The property manager shared about being contacted by the Bad Boys Records founder’s personal assistant about renting the property for Mill’s birthday. The rapper’s assistant mentioned specific requirements for their stay.

Haight alleged to Daily Mail that they asked that all door locks of interior bedrooms “were to be ordered new and left unopened for their arrival for security purposes as they would need to supervise the installation.” They also required that both keys be handed off to Diddy directly and no one else.

The property manager also claimed that the rapper's team asked for the bedroom door's double-sided locks to be left unlocked for guests' arrival, and two of the sets were given to Diddy.

The manager was given a rough estimate of 850 guests for the bash, and they agreed with USD 25,000 charges for 24 hours, but 900 attendees arrived.

He alleged that many guests were involved in “drug-fueled festivities” and claimed that the disgraced rapper was “wasted.”

Haight told the outlet that he agreed to stay there during the party in case any issues arose. He told them he had a detached guest house, which he would remain at unless they summoned him.

Haight talked about explaining to them that the residence was a period home, which meant that all the bedroom doors were made of solid wood with solid grass mortise locks that included crystal door handles and skeleton keys. The manager also said that they wanted to bring smoke detectors of their own.

He further told the publication, “They stated this policy mandated the use of smoke detectors in all areas of the homes and guest houses, which I replied we have. They said they would prefer brand-new ones and have them shipped to me. They would install them upon arrival.”

Haight was told that the detectors would be attached temporarily and removed after the stay was over, to which Haight agreed. The Property manager said that the party concluded at 3 a.m. and that there was “rampant” use of cocaine in over USD 7.5 million residences.

Haight added that he thought that there was “powered sugar everywhere.” He further claimed that almost half an ounce of cocaine was collected for the property.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

