Sean 'Diddy' Combs' USD 61.5 Million L.A. Mansion Associated With 'Freak-offs' Struggles to Find Buyers Amid Legal Scandals

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been having trouble offloading his Los Angeles mansion for quite some time now, even after advertising since September 8. Though the Holmby’s Hills estate is grand, reports say many buyers are put off by the growing claims about Combs and his properties’ involvement in several federal lawsuits.

People magazine's source claims, "The property itself is stunning, yet it's clear that the criminal allegations have impacted buyer interest. There has been some overseas curiosity from high-profile international buyers, but no serious offers." The 55-year-old producer has 17 thousand square feet, a 10-bedroom, 13-bath mansion, a guest house, and a pool.

It has not yet received any reasonable offer due to recent federal raids and ongoing negative press, which have greatly contributed to the lack of interest, especially from overseas buyers. Among the pieces of evidence confiscated from Diddy’s 61.5 million USD house during a raid by federal agents was the extensive assortment designed for "freak-off" parties, such as drugs and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricants.

The Bad Boy Records founder allegedly forced women to perform orchestrated sexual acts with male workers at those parties, which included a large supply of drugs such as cocaine, oxycodone, and ketamine, among others, according to the indictment. These freak-offs would reportedly last for several days, and Combs would exert control over victims' careers, threatening them into compliance.

"It's already a challenging market, with buyers being more cautious in general Coupled with the property's high profile and recent news, it's making it a tougher sell," the source added. Combs had taken Miami as his main residence; however, he planned to place his LA abode on the market after his daughters left home. He has four girls: 18-year-old Chance, 17-year-old twins D’Lila and Jessie, and Love, who was born in 2022.

At present, Combs is incarcerated due to racketeering, sex trafficking, and other similar crimes. He was taken into custody on the 16th of September, and in November, he issued through his lawyers a new request for bail, thus offering his 48-million-dollar estate in Miami as security. He was previously denied a 50 million USD bail request as well.

