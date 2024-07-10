‘It Just Made Everything Hard’: Safaree On Nicki Minaj Dating Meek Mill After Their Split

On Tuesday, July 9, the We in Miami Podcast provided a preview of their interview with Safaree Samuels. In the video, Nicki Minaj's ex-boyfriend discusses the difficulties he faced following their split in 2014, as per XXL. Safaree described how seeing Nicki date Meek Mill shortly after was a particularly difficult and dark period for him.

Safaree reflects on the breakup with Nicki Minaj

Safaree did not hold back during the podcast preview. He said he was not going to sugarcoat anything. He was with Nicki, and they broke up. "Her fans and certain people they just wanted it to be like, 'OK they not together no more.'" He felt pressured by Nicki's fans and the public to fade away following their split.

Despite the odds, he continued to advance his career. "Nine, 10 years later—10, 15 TV shows later. A lot of music out later. Doors up later—I'm still here. Some people don't like that," he said.

Safaree described the years after their breakup as especially difficult. He mentioned how Nicki's relationship with Meek Mill worsened his problems. He said that when he and Nicki first broke up and she got with Meek they were like the biggest in the world and they all were beefing. He said, "You gotta think about I had two of the biggest people in the world against me," he said.

This situation left him feeling isolated in the industry. He said that meant that everyone would be against him. So no one wanted to be next to him. Nobody wanted to work with him or anything like that. "So it just made everything hard and that sh*t was a dark time for me," he said.

Safaree and Nicki Minaj's relationship timeline

Safaree and Nicki Minaj dated from 2000 to 2014. Nicki started dating Meek Mill soon after their split. Their relationship ended in 2017. Safaree and Meek were clearly at odds both before and after their breakup. In March 2015, Safaree claimed that Nicki and Meek began dating before he and Nicki split up. This fueled the fire of their feud.

A few months after Safaree's allegations, an incident occurred that heightened the tension. Safaree claimed he was roughed up by members of Meek Mill's Dreamchasers crew outside a DJ Khaled-hosted party in West Hollywood, California.

Footage of the incident was later released, showing Safaree being attacked while Meek exited a nearby vehicle. Despite this, by 2018, Safaree insisted that the beef had ended.

