Learn How Tom Holland Reacts To Timothee Chalamet Calling Him ‘Ultimate Rizz Master’

Tom Holland has impressed everyone around him, including the Dune star Timothee Chalamet. Recently, when the Cherry actor appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the host showed him a clip of Timothee Chalamet.

In this footage, the Dont Look Up actor was seen praising Holland, as Jimmy Fallon, 50 also stressed that Chalamet happens to be a huge fan of Tom Holland.

Before a recently made “flattering statement” about Holland– as stated by the host of the show– Chalamet was seen playing the LADbible TV game with Keegan-Michael Key. When asked whether he is better looking than the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor, Timothee Chalamet instantly denied it.

As seen in the clip, the A Rainy Day in New York actor stated, “Tom is the ultimate rizz master. The internet knows this, Zendaya knows this, everyone knows this. Ultimate rizz master.”

For those who do not know, “Rizz” happens to be slang for charisma. The term was coined by Gen-Z and Gen Alpha generations and has since been declared as Oxford’s 2023 Word of the Year.

Looking at the clip, Tom Holland although had a very confusing expression on his face, later “strongly” agreed with Chalamet’s statement, when he was asked if sees himself in the same way, by Fallon.

It isn’t new for moviegoers that Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, who is Tom Holland’s girlfriend have shared the screen, in both the entires of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Dune: Part Two.

Advertisement

While the Challengers actress had been dating Holland since 2021, the French Dispatch star had previously described Holland and Zendaya as a perfect Hollywood couple.

“They’re good Hollywood. They’re good-energy Hollywood,” Chalamet stated during a GQ cover story interview back in 2023.

Tom Holland recently had even made headlines for being cast in a Christopher Nolan movie. The actor will be seen alongside Matt Damon in the 2026 scheduled film.

Meanwhile, Holland is also all set to appear in Spider-Man 4, which he confirmed during the same Tonight Show appearance on October 22, 2024.

Talking about the film, the British actor stated that the movie is “good to go” and that it will enter its filming phase next summer.

Holland recently even launched his non-alcoholic drink brand, Bero.

ALSO READ: 'It's Happening': Tom Holland Officially Confirms Spider-Man 4; Shares MAJOR Filming Update