Tom Holland Says Keeping THIS Particular Secret About Spider-Man Movies Was 'Torturous'

Tom Holland recently made headlines with two major announcements: one related to his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the other about being cast in a Christopher Nolan movie. The star also shared some fun moments from the set of a Spider-Man film, revealing a secret that was "torturous" for him to keep.

Known for his tendency to accidentally spoil movies he's involved in, the Chaos Walking actor managed to keep one major secret about his role as Spider-Man under wraps, despite the stress.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Holland watched himself in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), one of the most acclaimed Spider-Man movies in the MCU. He then reminisced about the fun he had on set with his co-stars Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

It was during this interview that the Uncharted actor also opened up about the challenge of keeping the plot of the film a secret, describing the experience as "actually torturous."

The Spies in Disguise voice actor further recalled the sweet memories he created with the Hacksaw Ridge star and Maguire, saying, "I loved being on set with those guys in our suits, having the freedom to kind of just make stuff up and have fun with it."

For those who may not know, Holland is set to reprise his role as the web-slinger in Spider-Man 4.

Talking to Jimmy Fallon, during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor confirmed that the film is happening, also mentioning that it will be shot in the summer, of next year.

Calling it "Super exciting,” The Devil All the Time actor added, “everything's good to go.”

Moreover, another surprise for the fans of Tom Holland happens to be that the actor has also been cast in a Christopher Nolan movie, alongside Matt Damon.

Holland was first seen as Spider-Man in the 2016 MCU film, alongside a grand cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen, and more.

The actor then kept impressing us and making us cry in Marvel movies such as his solo entries and Avengers: Infinity War, as well as Avengers: Endgame.

