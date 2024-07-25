Selena Gomez Drops Super Cute Pictures With Boyfriend Benny Blanco And We Can't Help But Fall In Love With Them

Selena Gomez expressed her love for Benny Blanco on social media, and it touched the hearts of her fans. On July 24, the pop star and Only Murders in the Building actress shared some new photos with her producer boyfriend on Instagram. In her post, she talked about their relationship and how much they love each other and fans can't get enough.

Selena Gomez shares adorable pictures with Benny Blanco

Selena wrote in her caption, "Thank you for sharing your life with me today and everyday." She shared with her 426 million followers a comfy picture of herself snuggling with her beau, along with a series of more heartwarming photos. The series of images was a mix of candid shots as well as selfies that gave fans a rare look inside their romance.

One photo shows them snuggled up on a couch dressed casually, while another has them goofing around, and more. Fans took to the comments section to share their support for the couple.

Fans show support to Selena Gomez and her beau

Fans have poured in hearty comments under Selena's adorable pictures with her love, Benny Blanco. One of the People You Know singer's pages observed in the comments, "They make each other so happy," while another wrote, "I love seeing you happy." A lot of their fans praised them, saying they were a perfect couple.

They may have gone public with their relationship back in December 2023 but Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s love story actually dates back even further than that. Their connection began while making music together — when recording I Can’t Get Enough. It was a collaboration between them both from Blanco’s 2019 music video, which saw him realize his feelings towards Gomez despite going separate creative ways until reuniting once more for August 2023 Single Soon.

Meanwhile, earlier, Blanco gifted The Heart Wants What It Wants hitmaker something very special on her birthday recently. Gomez, in her 32nd birthday post, was seen wearing a 'b' necklace studded with diamonds and showing her love for Benny. He wished her writing, "I used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life… happy bday bb! i love u!"

