Legendary Singer Brenda Lee Reveals Judy Garland Gave THIS Advice To Her; READ

Brenda Lee, who created a name for herself at a very young age, truly got good advice from other legends—to be specific, from Judy Garland, who also found popularity at a very young age.

While conversing with People magazine, Lee talked about meeting Garland in the 1950s, when the latter had already become an established megastar. She met her as both of them were slated to perform at the Sahara Hotel and Casino.

She recalled that The Wizard of Oz star lying by the pool in Las Vegas. She said that at the time, she was just a teenager and she got her “bravado” and went over to introduce herself to A Star Is Born actress and said, “Miss Garland, could you give me any advice on show business?’”

The veteran singer reflected by sharing that the late performer took a moment and then looked at Lee, straight in her eyes and said, “Don’t ever let them take your childhood.” And the Rockin Around The Christmas Tree songstress remembered that advice.

It appears that Lee did take her advice. She told the outlet that she had her childhood and that she attended public school, had her friends, and was also a cheerleader. The songstress added that she did everything other kids did; the only difference was that she “sang.”

Lee also had her own advice for the young artists looking to make it into showbiz. As per the publication, the singer advised making sure that was what they really wanted and not what somebody else desired for them because it is very difficult for children in the industry.

She continued, “You're just insulated and you're told everything: how to move, how to look, how to dress. Sometimes you're even told how to perform.” The vocalist stated that luckily, that did not happen to her as she had good individuals around her and they just let her be. She added, “I'm like Popeye: I am what I am!”

