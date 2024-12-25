Why Does Dane Cook Think He Was ‘Horrible’ In Some Sketches As SNL Host? Find Out

It appears that Dane Cook is a blunt self-critic when it comes to his work and he is not shy while talking about it! The comedian and actor, who hosted the show in 2005 and in 2006, spoke about being “horrible” in some of the Saturday Night Live sketches.

Cook talked about it during the recent episode of Fly On The Wall podcast, hosted by David Spade and Dana Carvey. The comedian stated, “I got to feel like I was horrible in a couple of things," per Entertainment Weekly.

The American exit star shared that he, “Remember just coming off a couple of sketches being like, 'Whoa, that was bad. I hope the next one's better because that one…’” The Good Luck Chuck actor recalled fumbling during the live broadcast rather than the dress rehearsals, and he reflected on thinking during that time, “Oh, something missed the mark.”

The comedian shared that there is a certain feeling in one’s body when they are aware that they are "missing" and they just have to keep going.

Hosting SNL is a big deal for most celebrities and it seems to be the same for Cook and it was a big compliment for him that he was invited to host the show again soon after.

Earlier during the conversation, Cook stated that his appearance on the late-night comedy sketch show came many years after skipping the audition he was slated to give to be the part for the show’s cast because, before going inside, he suffered from a panic attack on the bench outside 30 Rock.

Advertisement

Cook, who was a fan of the show since his childhood, shared about just being able to host it finally after the bench incident that happened many years prior to that, adding, “Then to be able to even just share it with you guys, like, I don't wanna geek out too much, but it's very cool.”

While reportedly referencing his audition for SNL, he talked about missing his moment but he got another chance at being a part of that "world" in some manner.

ALSO READ: Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Making THIS Wholesome Gesture For Husband Freddie Prinze Jr. After They Missed One Another By Minutes At LAX