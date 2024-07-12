Lena Dunham Talks About Defending Taylor Swift: A Decade of Friendship Explained

Lena Dunham, creator, writer, and star of the HBO television series Girls, has expressed her support for her longtime friend Taylor Swift. Their friendship started over ten years ago and has stayed strong despite difficulties. In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Dunham talked about why she believes it's important to protect Swift from public criticism.

Lena Dunham stands up for Taylor Swift amid media scrutiny

Taylor Swift has currently taken over the world with her ERAs tour and her high-school romance with Travis Kelce. Lena Dunham called this attention "microscopic," saying it has been too much pressure on Swift in her youth. Dunham stressed that she wants to shield Swift from this constant inspection.



"I’m always very careful to be protective of her in every single way," Dunham explained in her interview. She said that many people ask her about Swift's personality and want tickets to her concerts. However, Dunham usually refuses to share details about Swift's personal life or give out tickets.



She went on to praise Taylor Swift's character, describing her as everything one would hope she would be: kind, devoted, introspective, emotional, and funny. She believes that Swift already gives a lot to her fans through her music and public persona and, hence, should not be subject to further scrutiny.



Besides standing up for Swift's privacy, Dunham also said how much she loves her musical skills. Even before they became friends, Dunham really connected with Swift's music. She admitted going to every single one of her concert tours, showing how much she admires the songs and her creative talent has remained the same over time.



"I love seeing a woman who’s not yet forty being, like, 'Yes, I have a body of work.' What I find inspiring is her acknowledgment of her own prolific expression," Dunham stated.



Despite her role as an advocate of Taylor Swift's privacy, Dunham remains a dedicated fan of the singer's concerts. She said going to Swift's concerts changes her deeply, like being in a spiritual place. Dunham joked that she gets so emotional at these shows that she starts speaking in a way that proves her connection to Taylor's performances.

Lena Dunham shares heartfelt moments at Taylor Swift's concerts

Besides being Taylor's friend and a fan of her music, the actress and writer also talked about her own experiences going to the singer's concerts with her husband, Luis Felber. She told him enthusiastically about what it was like to see Swift perform live.



As Dunham continues to stand by Taylor Swift, both publicly and privately, her words show a strong connection built over years of friendship and mutual respect for each other's talent.

