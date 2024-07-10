Lena Dunham Cites Past Body-Shaming As Reason For Not Starring In New Netflix Series; DEETS

Mental health comes first before all other commitments in life, for it is the essence of a healthy mind that will keep the rest of life going. Just like, Lena Dunham, the creator of Girls, who decided not to return to acting in her latest projects, including the semi-autobiographical comedy series Too Much to safeguard her mental well-being.

In an interview with The New Yorker published on July 9, Dunham said that while she was onboard to play the lead role in the film, she decided to cast Megan Stalter instead. “Physically, I was just not up for having my body dissected again," she told the outlet. The multi-award-winning personality explained her choice and mentioned her unwillingness to face criticism over her appearance again. She admitted that it was a hard choice to make for herself, but she is certain that Megan Stalter would do justice to the character Jessica Salmon.

Lena Dunham on her idea of seeking happiness in today's world

Dunham further spoke about how the definition of happiness has evolved for her over time. “I used to think that winning meant you just keep doing it and you don’t care what anybody thinks," she said.

"I forgot that winning is actually just protecting yourself and doing what you need to do to keep making work,” she noted.

Furthermore, Dunham also revealed that she does not like to fish for compliments or seek attention from others. She noted that her work makes her feel powerful and that is the only thing that matters for her. Interestingly, Dunham said that she has stayed off social media sites like Twitter (now X) and Instagram for six years now.

The reason she stated is the fact that social media does not protect women and minorities and have a negative approach towards most things and she realized she was never going to progress towards the direction she wished to in her life if she continued being on those apps.

The plot of the upcoming series, Too Much

According to Netflix, this rom-com film is based on Megan Stalter (Hacks), who will play the lead role of Jessica, and Will Sharpe (The White Lotus), who will portray Felix. The show follows a thirty-something-year-old American woman who takes a job in London, planning to live a solitary life akin to a Bronte sister. However, she meets Felix, and their unusual connection is impossible to ignore, even as it creates more problems than it solves.

Amidst a series of events blending American and British culture anecdotes, will the duo find love in each other? Stay tuned until the movie is out to find out!

Production for the series will begin in the UK in 2024 and the show will have 10 episodes.

Meanwhile, Dunham's film Treasure was released on June 14, 2024. where she played the character of a journalist named Ruth.

