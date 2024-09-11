'Childless Cat Lady' Taylor Swift Endorses 'Warrior' Kamala Harris for President After Trump Debate

Taylor Swift has broken her silence on the 2024 US Presidential Election by endorsing Kamala Harris’s candidacy. The pop star, who had previously kept her political views private, announced her support on Instagram on Tuesday, September 10, shortly after the first Trump vs. Harris debate. Swift revealed that, after closely following the debate and conducting extensive research, she has decided to back Harris in the upcoming election.

In her message, which accompanied a photo of her with a cat (IYKYK), Swift encouraged voters to do their own research, considering the issues at hand and the candidates' positions before making their decisions later this year.

The Miss Americana also addressed the fake A.I. images that falsely showed her endorsing Trump in her message, noting that they heightened her concerns about artificial intelligence and the dangers of spreading misinformation. For those unversed, Trump, despite knowing the images were fake, used them to falsely claim Swift’s endorsement last month.

The singer explained that these fabricated images made her realize the importance of being transparent about her actual voting plans.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” she matter-of-factly asserted. Elaborating on her choice for president, Swift said she would be voting for Harris because “she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion." She continued: "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Advertisement

Swift also praised Harris for selecting Tim Walz, who has “been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades,” as her running mate.

Following directing her followers to check her story for early voting dates and information, the Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker signed off her message as “Childless Cat Lady,” a reference to the 2021 comment by Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance.

ALSO READ: Who is Donald Trump's VP Pick, JD Vance? All we know about Senator as former President names him running mate

During a live appearance on MSNBC for the network’s post-debate coverage, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz thanked Swift for her support, mentioning that he appreciates her endorsement as a fellow cat owner.

In 2020, Swift endorsed Joe Biden and Harris after her 2019 Netflix documentary Miss Americana showed her seeking the approval of her family and PR team to explicitly express her political stances. The last presidential election was the singer’s first public endorsement of a presidential candidate.

Advertisement

Swift’s endorsement of Harris this year follows her recent headline-making moment of embracing Trump supporter Brittany Mahomes, the wife of her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes. She was called out by her devoted fanbase for inconsistencies between her words and actions.

ALSO READ: 'Really, That Song?': Celine Dion Calls Out Donald Trump For Unauthorized Use Of 'My Heart Will Go On' At Campaign Rally