Liam Payne’s Hotel Room Was Found In Chaos After Former One Direction Star’s Death; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drugs and death.

Liam Payne’s death shocked everyone, mostly because of the sudden occurrence of it and the way he passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. At the time of his passing, he was staying at a hotel in Buenos Aires and now, disturbing and shocking details have surfaced.

According to Marca, a report revealed that the Delux Suit Payne stayed in at the Casa Sur in Palermo was found in chaos. The television which was kept in the room, its screen was reportedly found shattered by an impact.

Apart from that, the room was found with a Dove soap container, remnants of candles, matches, aluminum foil, and a powdery substance, which is believed to be cocaine, Along with that a burned soda can top and a lighter were also found, which does point to alleged usage of drugs in the location.

According to the publication’s article, more remnants of candles, aluminum foil, stains, and burn marks were found in the suite’s bathtub.

The singer passed away after reportedly falling from the third floor of the hotel. He was pronounced dead by the authorities and the emergency medical care system. The musician was just 31 years old. As per the outlet, a 911 call reported the attendance of “an aggressive man who might be under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” prompting a quick response.

Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son, Bear Grey Payne (who he birthed with his ex, Cheryl Cole), his parents, Karen and Geoff, and his two older sisters, Nicola and Ruth.

Payne had an interesting career trajectory. After appearing in X Factor, he found himself in the boy band, One Direction. The band soon became a globally famous group. But their fan’s hearts were broken when they parted ways in 2015.

Just like the other members of the band, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan, Payne also kept up with his solo career by releasing tracks including Strip That Down, Stack It Up, Tell Your Friends, Ride Hours, Remember, Bedroom Floor, Get Low, Hips Don’t Lie, Polaroid, Live Forever, For You and many more.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

