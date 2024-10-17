Charlie Puth, Zedd, And Other Stars React To Former One Direction Member Liam Payne's Death At 31: 'Can Not Believe He Is Gone.'

Tributes have started pouring in for Liam Payne following his untimely passing on Wednesday, October 16, at the age of 31.

The former One Direction singer died after falling multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He attended the concert of his former band member Niall Horan in the city just days ago.

Charlie Puth expressed his condolences on Instagram. “I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone…,” he wrote in his first Instagram Story. Puth, 32, also shared a video of the two laughing with each other as well as another Instagram Story where he included a screenshot of Payne discussing how Puth penned a song for him. Puth also added an Instagram post of the pair with no caption.

Zedd, who collaborated with Payne on his debut solo album in 2019, mourned the singer on X. “RIP Liam…I can’t believe this is real... absolutely heartbreaking,” he wrote.

“So upsetting to hear the news of @liampayne passing. Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend,” wrote Paris Hilton on X.

TY Dolla $sign added a photo of Payne to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Just talked to you 2 days ago, my guy. Ima miss u fr fr sucio.”

E.L. James, the author of the Fifty Shades of Grey book series, mourned Payen on X, writing, “I am heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing of Liam Payne. I can barely believe it. Sincere condolences to his family.” Payne collaborated with Rita Ora on the franchise’s third installment, Fifty Shades of Freed, soundtrack in 2018.

Juicy J wrote on X: "R.I.P. Liam Payne wow, I can’t believe it. Prayers up for the family.”

“RIP to Liam Payne,,,much too young,” Flavor Flav said on X.

English broadcaster Piers Morgan wrote, “Good grief... What a shocking tragedy” on X.

Singer Mabel paid tribute to the late singer on Instagram. “LIAM & FOR SO MANY YEARS I ALWAYS KNEW I COULD CALL YOU FOR SUPPORT AND BIG BROTHERLY ADVICE, BUT NOW YOU’RE GONE..,” she sent prayers to the departed star’s family and friends in this tough time in her tribute message before adding the singer will be missed.

Several X-Factor contestants, including Irish music duo John and Edward Grimes, Ryan Clark, and James Arthur, paid tribute to Payne, who also got his start from the UK version of the singing reality show.

None of Payne’s 1D bandmates have publicly reacted yet.

Payne is survived by his son Bear, 7, who he shared with Girls Aloud singer and former X Factor UK judge Cheryl Cole.

