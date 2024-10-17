Liam Payne's Death: Former One Direction Star's GF Kate Cassidy Returned To USA After Spending Time With Him Argentina Just Days Before His Demise

Kate Cassidy, Liam Payne's girlfriend, had reportedly left for the US a few days before the tragic death of the former One Direction member. Payne is reported to have died while in South America after returning from a concert. He had been staying in Argentina for some time with his girlfriend Kate.

He sadly passed away on October 16th after a tragic fall from the third floor of his hotel room, as reported by TMZ. Kate had, however, left for the US days before his passing. She continued posting on TikTok even 2 days before his demise, sharing video clips with him from Argentina in which she was riding horses and tasting food. There was also a video in which Liam’s arm could be seen.

In her latest post, Kate is seen flying alone back to Florida. She stated that she is grateful to be back, captioning, "soooo happpiii to b back in sunshine state." Cassidy explained in the video that the initial plan of 5 days turned into 2 weeks in Argentina, which was unforeseen.

A few hours before the tragic news of Liam’s passing, he posted a photo on Snapchat showing him and Kate together clad in swimwear. Liam had a baseball cap on with black swim trunks as he smiled slightly. On the other hand, Kate wore a black bikini with sunglasses.

The duo had been in an on-and-off relationship since 2022, after Liam broke up with Maya Henry in the same year. They were first seen together in November of that year before briefly splitting in May 2023, however, getting back together soon after.

Liam and Kate's romance first went public in October 2022 as they attended a Halloween party dressed as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Cassidy is yet to comment on the death of her boyfriend.

The news of Liam Payne's untimely death sent shock waves across the world among One Direction fans. According to reports, he fell from the third floor of the Hotel CasaSur in Palermo. As per The Sun, witnesses described Payne allegedly smashing his laptop under the influence of drugs. He was escorted back to his room before the fatal fall. Police are investigating the case further.

