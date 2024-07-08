Lily Collins Shares Chilling BTS Clip Of Her Look From New Horror Movie MaXXXine; See HERE

Lily Collins, best known for her role in Emily In Paris, recently gave fans an exclusive look behind the scenes of her new horror film, MaXXXine. The 35-year-old actress has been actively promoting the film on social media. On Saturday, Lily posted a video from her trailer on set that captured a moment in the makeup chair.

Her transformation into her character, Molly Bennett, was quite dramatic. Makeup artists worked meticulously, adding gruesome details such as rotting flesh and blood to make Lily appear completely unrecognizable.

In the following segment of the video, Lily revealed her finished look, which included a large burn mark that stretched from her face to her neck and chest. The transformation left fans stunned.

A fan tweeted, "I thought this was for Emily in Paris at first and was like 'What did they do to her in the show!?'" Another person joked, "Emily in Hell." Other fans praised the transformation, writing "Amazingly done. Wow!" and "It looks so real!!" One fan commented, "Still gorgeous!"

MaXXXine: The trilogy continues

MaXXXine is the third film in Ti West's X trilogy. The first film, titled X, was released in March 2022 and starred Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, and Brittany Snow. The story revolves around a group of filmmakers who travel to a remote location to shoot an adult film, only to be terrorized by an elderly couple.

The second film, Pearl, was released a few months later and delves into the early life of Pearl, the elderly woman from the first film. Mia Goth portrayed both Maxine and Pearl in X. Horror fans have praised the trilogy, and MaXXXine is expected to be a big hit.

Lily Collins joins a star-studded cast

In MaXXXine, Mia Goth reprises her role as Maxine Minx, an adult film star aspiring to stardom in the 1980s. The film stars Lily Collins, Halsey, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, and Kevin Bacon.

Lily's character, Molly Bennett, is an important part of the plot, and her transformation for the role has gotten a lot of attention. The horror elements in the makeup and special effects are expected to heighten the film's eerie atmosphere.

