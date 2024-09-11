Lily Collins in Schiaparelli gold knit dress priced at Rs 4,73,504 proves that she can give Emily Cooper run for money anyday

When it comes to red carpet Royalty, Lily Collins just crowned herself queen with her latest sartorial stunt. The Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 premiere in Rome was a spectacular affair, thanks to Lily Collins' jaw-dropping ensemble featuring a gold Schiaparelli gown. Let’s get into the details of her stunning outfit.

Lily Collins recently wowed fashion lovers with dazzling bodycon dresses. Her beautiful gown is made of laminated gold viscose knit that feels and looks like leather with glistening and flamboyance that compliments her beautifully. The dress fits snugly, conforming to Lily’s body and accentuating it perfectly.

It’s designed all the way to reach down to her ankles, adding an elegant touch. In addition to a bold neck line that attracts attention as well contributes to glamor this dress is distinguished by hammered gold brass straps which bring in some sparkle. Her dress is rocking a price tag that’s practically a small fortune. It is worth Rs 4,73,504.

For accessories, Lily chose a golden cuff bracelet and sleek finger ring, both of which enhanced the dress’ golden theme. She paired these with elegant brown heels, breaking the monotony of gold.

Her makeup was effortlessly stylish, featuring soft brown lipstick and golden eyeshadow that shimmered subtly on her eyes. She kept her cheeks softly blushed, adding a natural glow to her face. The actress chose to let her hair down loose in a straight style to finish her glamorous look with a modern, perfect finish.

Advertisement

Lily Collins is a breath of fresh, stylish air in a fashion that tries to break free from the norm. The Emily in Paris actress is quite bold in terms of fashion and loves to incorporate quirky styles. Her outfits vary from formal luxurious dresses to simple looks perfect for city outfit, creating quirky and elegant statements.

Lily's latest outfit proved that fashion isn’t just about clothes; it’s about creating a statement, and she does it with a wink and smile. So, the next time you need some sartorial inspiration, just take a look at Lily’s style files and remember: a little fun and quirkiness goes a long way. After seeing her in a golden dress, it is loud and clear that Lily Collins can give Emily Cooper a lesson in fashion any day.

ALSO READ: Top Emily in Paris outfits; 8 best looks served by Lily Collins