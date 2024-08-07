Lily Collins Admits That Experimenting with Fashion for Emily in Paris Helped Her Recover from Breakup with Ex Boyfriend

A little fun with fashion can reverse a dull mood into a lively, colorful one. Just like how it did for popular actress Lily Collins, who plays our very own Emily in the Netflix hit series Emily in Paris.

Ahead of the new season of the beloved show, Collins opened up in an interview with InStyle on Aug. 6 about how playing Emily Cooper helped her have some fun and experiment with fashion and style.

She also revealed that fashion helped her get her mind off a turbulent relationship with an ex-boyfriend of hers. Collins recalled how she used to only wear muted colors while she was seeing her ex-boyfriend and how she would steer clear of anything that would be considered big, bold, or revealing. She referred to that time as her "dull period."

Collins' boyfriend, whose name she did not disclose, was supposedly possessive and did not let her dress according to her choice. He would tell her, "You can't wear that, you can't do that, you can't say that." She previously opened up about her ex-boyfriend in her 2017 book Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, where she wrote about how she tried to be "perfect for him."

However, she realized that the more she did not speak up, the more isolated she felt from herself and the world. Moreover, she expressed in her book that throughout the courtship, she became codependent on him and feared that if he left her, she would be nowhere in life.

Ultimately, she ended the toxic relationship and began working with fashion mogul Patricia Field, who was the consulting costume designer on Emily in Paris seasons one and two.

Regarding the stylish outfits on the show, Collins said that she sent feedback on several fashion options for the show and thought she was only providing guidance, rather than making specific requests. She was shocked to see her picks ready for her during the first fitting in Paris.

"Mixing patterns and prints, textures, and styles in a way that was foreign to me," she said. "I started to realize that I didn't have to be afraid of color anymore," she added.

Collins noted that her character Emily can adjust and take up space anywhere, which is a fantastic trait. However, while her own fashion sense might not always match up with Emily's on the show, the costuming process for Emily in Paris taught her how to have fun with fashion in a natural way.

Meanwhile, Season 4, Part One of Emily in Paris will be available on Netflix on August 15. Seasons 1 through 3 are now available to stream.

