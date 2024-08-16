‘She’s So Supportive’; Emily In Paris Star Paul Forman Feels Grateful To Work With Girlfriend Ashley Park

Emily in Paris star Paul Forman is a solid green flag! The actor had all good things to say about his co-star and girlfriend Ashley Park. At the L.A. premiere of Emily in Paris season 4, Forman mentioned to PEOPLE that it "means the world" to experience all the excitement, chaos, and press tour alongside his girlfriend Ashley Park.

Speaking about his lady love, Forman said he felt a sense of support and friendship from the very beginning. "The relationship part happened after filming, but I felt that [support] from the very beginning with her," he says. "She's so generous, so supportive. As a fellow castmate, I'm so lucky to be working with her – our relationship aside," he added.

Forman, who plays Nicolas de Leon, the love interest of Park's character Mindy on the show, calls himself the luckiest man in the world.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Ashley Park opened up about the beginning of her relationship with Forman, revealing that their friend and co-star Lily Collins was the first to notice the tension between them. The duo began as co-workers and then friends on the show, but things eventually turned romantic.

The turning point in their relationship occurred when Park invited Forman on a volunteer trip to Poland. During this trip, Park saw a different side to Forman, which strengthened her feelings for him. Forman joined the cast of Emily in Paris in season 3, and Park has expressed that she has enjoyed his presence on set.

In the interview, Park opened up about her candid feelings for her boyfriend, saying, "I've never been with a straight white male who has been more generous or better to work with on a set. Ever, ever, ever."

Part 1 is available to stream now on Netflix, with Part 2 set to release on September 12.

The comedy series is set to have 10 episodes filled with emotional rollercoasters, mesmerizing scenery, fashion spectacles, and fun.

