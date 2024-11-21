Lindsay Lohan and Lacey Chabert Reunite For A Mean Girls Spoof With Andy Cohen Hilariously Taking On THIS Role

Lindsay Lohan and Lacey Chabert reprised their Mean Girls characters of Cady Heron and Gretchen Wieners while making an appearance on the episode of Watch What Happens Live.

In the hilarious spoof video created by the actresses, the host, Andy Cohen, joined in to play the fun character of Regina George, which is originally played by Rachel McAdams.

The trio recreated the popular scene of the cafeteria from the 2004 film when Cohen got into the character and said the dialogue of "Whatever, I'm getting cheese fries," with quite the intensity.

As the host walked off after flipping his flowing wig, Lohan and Chabert couldn’t stop laughing. Meanwhile, Chabert, without missing a beat, went on to say, "Ex-boyfriends are off limits to friends—that's just, like, the rules of feminism!"

After ending the gig, Chabert and the Freaky Friday actress moved to another segment, where the latter opened up about her popular roles on screen. While the Hollywood star has given plenty of auditions for the characters to play, the one movie that the celebrity did not audition for was The Parent Trap.

Lohan also recalled that she was asked by the CEO of Walt Disney at the time of the premiere, “Where’s Your Twin?” The actress recalled her reply. She said, "I was so young I don't even know how I thought to say this, but I'll never forget what I said: I said, 'Well, you should've paid me double, 'cause I don't have one!'”

On the work front, both Chabert and Lohan are set to appear in Netflix’s Christmas special movies. Lacey will next be seen in Hot Frostry alongside Dustin Milligan. Lindsay will play the role of Avery in her new film, Our Little Secret, alongside Ian Harding.

The Christmas special movies are set to stream on Netflix.

