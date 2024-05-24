Lionsgate And Grindstone Entertainment Acquire The Duel; Here’s All You Need To Know
Lionsgate and Grindstone Entertainment acquire The Duel, starring Dylan Sprouse. Releasing in July, it features a modern twist on friendship, conflict, and comedy.
-
The Duel marks Dylan Sprouse's debut as an executive producer
-
The film follows a modern friend group, led by Sprouse and Callan McAuliffe
The comedy film The Duel has been bought by Lionsgate and Grindstone Entertainment. This transaction goes beyond North America to cover every other English-speaking country as well as Latin America. The movie features Dylan Sprouse who also makes his debut as an executive producer.
Release and promotion
In late July, The Duel is set to be released in selected theaters through Lionsgate and Iconic Releasing. Over the coming weekend, some of the cast members will appear at the Indy 500 parade for publicity purposes.
Here they will among others see a car themed around racing helmets from the film. These include Hart Denton, Maria Gabriela de Faria, Rachel Matthews, Christian McGaffney with their co-star Dylan Sprouse.
A unique comedy
The Duel, which was directed by Justin Matthews and Luke Spencer Roberts, who wrote the story with Luke, depicts a new approach to friendship and conflict. It revolves around Woody (played by Callan McAuliffe) who recently learns that Colin (played by Dylan Sprouse), his best friend, has been sleeping with his girlfriend. He reacts by challenging Colin to a duel resulting in a subsequent series of humorous events.
Their friend group gets involved with a weird store owner selling old things, coke dealer, even leaving them facing up against an enigmatic mansion somewhere across the border where there are also pigs. Denny Love stars in it alongside Ronald Guttman too.
Production and expectations
Zachary Spicer, Joe Matthews and Gordon Strain, Justin Matthews produced the film while Pigasus Pictures out of Indiana handled principal photography. In comments to accompany this deal Barry Brooker, CEO of Grindstone Entertainment, mentioned ‘crazy fun, unpredictable and hilarious’ about The Duel which he thought had characters moreover humor that audiences would love.
Greenberg Glusker lawyers along with Dresden Law attorneys were amongst several representatives who made this possible for The Duel; which included Stan Wertlieb of Grindstone, Lena Roklin and Larry Schapiro at Luber/Roklin Entertainment.
The Duel with its intriguing plot and cast ensemble is one addition to summer movies that you couldn’t afford to miss. It’s a movie for fans of comedy and romantic comedy who love the inter-relationships between the modern day characters with a taste of the old school feud.
ALSO READ: Dylan Sprouse Recalls Fistfight With Twin Cole Sprouse On Sets Of The Suite Life, Here's What Happened