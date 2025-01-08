Lisa Kudrow Discovers Note from Matthew Perry Inside Iconic Friends Prop He Gifted Her: 'Timing is Everything'

Lisa Kudrow appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, January 7, where she revealed she recently discovered a note from the late Matthew Perry inside the cookie time jar, a prop he gifted to her as a wrap present on the last filming day of Friends.

“Matthew gave that to me at the end of our last episode,” Kudrow recalled of the iconic prop before sharing that she’d recently stumbled upon it again and found, for the first time, that Perry had included an extra-special memento.

Without revealing what the note said, Kudrow expressed, “Timing is Everything.”

Perry, for those who may not know, passed away at age 54 in October 2023. The actor gifted the prop to his co-star in an ode to a scene from an early Friends episode, where Kudrow realized she wasn’t wearing a watch for a scene that required one and referred to the cookie jar as a clock.

ALSO READ: 'It Was a Premonition of Something': Matthew Perry's Mother Opens Up About An Emotional Moment She Shared With Friends' Actor Before His Passing

Kudrow expressed skepticism over how Perry managed to give her the gift during a 2020 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, saying the first thing she asked him upon receiving it was whether or not he had sought permission from the props department. Kudrow shared that, while filming the show, her car used to get searched every night for the intentional or unintentional theft of set property.

In a 2021 interview with People, the Friends ensemble shared what each of them had taken from the set as a memento. Perry acknowledged his gift to Kudrow during the chat, while she revealed that she had also taken Phoebe’s rings as well as her security badges. Jennifer Aniston took one of Monica’s dresses, while Courteney Cox shared her regret for not taking anything for herself.

Advertisement

Matt LeBlanc, meanwhile, took the I Love Friends license plate frame, which he then put on David Schwimmer’s car. Schwimmer initially said he didn’t remember taking anything but later confessed to bringing home a Professor Geller placard from his office at the museum.

ALSO READ: Lisa Kudrow Reflects On First Table Read For Friends With Late Star Matthew Perry; READ