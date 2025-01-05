Lisa Kudrow Reflects On First Table Read For Friends With Late Star Matthew Perry; READ

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

There may be many things that are unforgettable to Lisa Kudrow when it comes to her impressive career and one of them seems to be the initial impression that her late Friends co-star, Matthew Perry made on her during the show’s initial table read.

As per Entertainment Weekly, during her upcoming interview’s Preview with Today’s Willie Geist, Kudrow referred to Perry as “so smart, so funny. Uniquely funny.”

She said that when they had the first table read, what the later star was doing did not sound like what she thought she was going to hear. The actress continued, “It was like nothing I've ever heard before, I went, 'Oh boy.’” The Comeback actress said, “Matthew was blow-away hilarious.”

The world was shocked when the news about Perry’s sudden death rolled in October 2023 at the age of 54. Along with the show’s global fans, the late actor’s co-stars from the beloved show were shocked as well, and they also expressed the grief they experienced after he died.

As per Entertainment Weekly, last June, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion star said that she rewatched Friends entirely in honor of her deceased co-actor. Kudrow explained that she had never done that before.

The actress said that she was not able to watch it because it was “too embarrassing to watch yourself.” She added it was fine for her to watch it because she made it about Perry and also, “just celebrating how hilarious he was — and that is what I want to remember (about him).”

For the unversed, the show ran for 10 seasons, from 1994 to 2004 and it ended up leaving a huge and unforgeable imprint on the minds of the audiences. Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series also featured Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc.

