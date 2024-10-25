'It Was a Premonition of Something': Matthew Perry's Mother Opens Up About An Emotional Moment She Shared With Friends' Actor Before His Passing

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death and substance abuse.

Matthew Perry’s mother, Suzanne Morrison, opened up for the first time about her son’s tragic demise and shared her last memory of them together. Speaking to Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie, Suzanne, along with some other family members, reflected on her relationship with the Friends star before his death.

On October 28, she sat alongside Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison. She recalled a heartfelt conversation with her late son after he “went through a period, interestingly enough,” of showing her “one of his new houses.” He came up to her and said, “‘I love you so much and I’m so happy to be with you now,’ ” she recalled.

It almost felt like a “premonition of something” because, ironically, they had such an intimate conversation after years. “I think there was something… there was an inevitability to what would happen next to him, and he felt it very strongly,” Suzanne recalled. The fact that Perry had somehow accepted the inevitable and said he wasn’t frightened anymore was worrisome for Suzanne at the time.

In the clip, Perry’s close ones get together for an interview with the NBC morning news show to celebrate the late actor’s memory on his first death anniversary. Although there’s deep sorrow and grief in their hearts, they still have a purpose for the work he was doing: helping others get sober.

On October 28, 2023, Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub in his LA house and was later declared dead; he was 54. An autopsy report later found that he died from acute effects of ketamine, which, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, is a "dissociative anesthetic that has some hallucinogenic effects."

Following his tragic demise, the actor’s family released a statement to PEOPLE that read, "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother." The statement further described Perry as someone who brought “joy to the world” and thanked people for their tremendous outpouring of love.