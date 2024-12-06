Lisa Kudrow Urges Ray Romano to Return to Comedy While Filming Netflix Drama

Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano’s collaboration in Netflix’s upcoming drama No Good Deed brought together two beloved TV icons in a way that has fans buzzing. At the film’s premiere on December 4, Kudrow, 61, gushed about working with Romano, 66, and even pitched the idea of teaming up for a sitcom — a nod to their shared comedic roots.

Kudrow, best known for her role as Phoebe Buffay in Friends, described acting alongside Romano as a long-awaited dream come true. “He’s everything I thought he would be,” Kudrow told PEOPLE. “He’s effortless, easy, and a fantastic actor. I’ve always wanted to work with him.”

Despite her excitement, Kudrow admitted she felt nervous during their first scenes together but was quickly reassured. “He turned out to be exactly who I thought he would be,” she said.

On set, Kudrow persistently pitched Romano the idea of returning to multi-camera sitcoms, saying, “Let’s do a sitcom. Rehearse all week, then shoot. It’ll be great.” However, she humorously admitted to forgetting how much effort goes into creating such shows, adding, “I think I forget the hard work that comes in the beginning.”

Romano, known for his nine-season run on Everybody Loves Raymond, revealed that he hadn’t watched his Emmy-winning series in 15 to 20 years but recently revisited it. “I made it through all of them,” he said. “Being removed from it now, I appreciated it so much more.”

In No Good Deed, premiering December 12 on Netflix, Kudrow and Romano star as Lydia and Paul, a longtime couple attempting to sell their home and move on from their empty nest. However, the real estate frenzy sets off a series of dark events as the couple struggles to escape secrets from their past.

As No Good Deed promises to showcase Kudrow and Romano in a gripping new light, fans can’t help but hope the comedic duo might reunite for a sitcom someday. Until then, catch their dramatic turn in No Good Deed when it premieres on Netflix on December 12.

