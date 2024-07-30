Happy Birthday Lisa Kudrow: Revisiting Phoebe Buffay's 10 Funniest Moments As Actress Turns 61

The Top 10 Hilarious Phoebe Moments from Friends, including her change of name to Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock, her appearance on Joey's soap opera, her sexy phlegm, meeting Mike's parents, the smoke detector, seducing Chandler, the bagpipe scene, the smelly cat, and picking up a sock. On her birthday today, we celebrate the actor's most incredible TV performances as she turns 61.

The one with Princess Consuela

Before finding her Prince Charming, Phoebe dates a lot of questionable guys. We didn't expect her to find someone as wonderful as she is, but she and Mike are the perfect match. Inevitably, hilarity ensues when Phoebe tries to change her last name after getting married and discovers there are no restrictions on what your legal name can be. While Phoebe's antics are funny, it's almost too much to handle when she and Mike compete over who can pick a weirder name. The funniest part is that Phoebe has no idea what a banana hammock actually is.

The one where Phoebe acts

Although Lisa Kudrow is a great actress, she can surely play a bad one on television. When Phoebe is short on cash in Season 9, she takes Joey up on an offer to work as an extra on Days of Our Lives. She is extremely nervous and messes up everything she does, adding chaos to every scene she appears in. Joey tries to give her acting advice, but she takes it a bit too seriously.

Advertisement

When Phoebe catches a cold

When Phoebe’s cold affects her singing voice, she takes advantage of the opportunity to capitalize on her illness. Initially, she is upset about not being able to perform with her compromised voice, but after a successful performance with her new raspy voice, she decides to keep doing it even after she is no longer ill. By the end, she has become so desperate to regain her sensual voice that she kisses Gunther to accomplish it. Laughter is the best medicine, and Phoebe definitely delivered both here and in Season 2 when she got Chickenpox.

When Phoebe meets Mike’s parents

As someone with a rough past and a difficult family life, Phoebe is understandably nervous when it comes to meeting her new boyfriend's parents. Mike's parents are very wealthy, and Phoebe worries that she won't be able to connect with them because of their wealth. Her over-the-top persona that she creates in order to fit in with the Hannigans is just ridiculous enough to make it totally endearing. Despite her best efforts, she doesn't seem too normal to Theodore and Bitsy. But Mike has the perfect opportunity to show what a great boyfriend he is.

Advertisement

The one with Phoebe’s fire alarm

For various reasons, all six characters pull an all-nighter in this classic episode. Despite all the comical storylines, Phoebe's takes the cake. Her fire alarm keeps sounding while she tries to sleep, and she does not know how to silence it. Even after disassembeling it, the noise persists, so she throws it down her building's trash chute. However, Phoebe ends up having a run-in with a local firefighter because it's illegal to throw away a smoke detector. This is especially funny because we can all relate to the nuisance of fire alarms, which can be more trouble than they're worth.

The one where Phoebe teaches Joey French

Joey tells the gang he has to speak French for an upcoming audition, and Phoebe volunteers to help because she is fluent in French. The way Joey attempts to reproduce Phoebe's sounds is embarrassing, so much so that he seems incapable of merely repeating them. There is no hope for him. In the episode's finale, Phoebe confronts the casting director and explains Joey's terrible language skills to him. It's almost as bad as when Phoebe taught Joey to play the guitar.

Advertisement

The one where Phoebe runs

A perfect example of Phoebe's personality can be found in the way she runs. She does what makes her happy and does not care what others think. Rachel is shocked by Phoebe's flailing, spazzy running style when she and her roommate Phoebe decide to take up running together. Her embarrassment causes her to make excuses to avoid jogging with her, but in the end, Rachel discovers how freeing it is to run without care or concern for what others are thinking.

The one where Phoebe knows

In possibly the funniest FRIENDS episode of all time, the gang struggles to hide the secret that Chandler and Monica are secretly dating. Joey has known for a while what's going on and has been trying to keep it under wraps. Joey, Rachel, and Phoebe come up with a plan to trick Chandler into admitting he and Monica are dating. The genius idea is that Phoebe will attempt to seduce him, forcing him to admit the truth and stop her. It's pure comedy gold, with lotion, bras, and an incredibly unsexy kiss.

The one where Phoebe sings with Ross

Ross volunteers his musical skills for Monica and Chandler's wedding in Season 7. No, we're not talking about Ross' "sound," we're talking about his newfound bagpiping skills. When he prepares a trial performance for Monica, Chandler, Rachel, and Phoebe, it sounds so abominably bad that they can't help but laugh. As you might expect, Phoebe recognizes the song he is trying to sing and sings along in her own enthusiastic and screeching rendition of Kool & The Gang's Celebration. Her accompaniment doesn't make Ross sound any better, but it adds another layer of hilarity to the scene.

Advertisement

The one with Phoebe’s iconic song

Phoebe is best known for her delightfully strange songwriting. The unforgettable "Smelly Cat" is one of the most famous songs in television history. Every FRIENDS fan knows all the lyrics by heart, regardless of whether they haven't seen the show for years. This song was first heard in Season 2, but it keeps resurfacing whenever you least expect it. A music video for "Smelly Cat" might be the funniest of all. Lisa Kudrow claims that she wrote the melody for Smelly Cat on her own, even though the staff writers wrote the lyrics. Sing along; you know you want to.